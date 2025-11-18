‘Canadian downhill deserves to be seen’: Why Drew Preston is crowdfunding Canadian Gravity TV

“My goal is simple but ambitious. To build Canada’s first true downhill mountain bike race replay series,” Preston says. The plan is to create a show that feels like a professional sports broadcast, complete with graphics, commentary and uninterrupted runs. Preston’s model offers full, uncut runs for 20 athletes: 10 juniors and 10 elites.

“Our format has the ability to show every run in full, with commentary and storytelling that let fans see the complete picture.”

For Preston, who fell in love with downhill almost 30 years ago, this is about giving the Canadian scene the visibility it’s earned.

Why it matters

Preston argues that Canada has world-class riders, events and terrain, but nothing equivalent to the two downhill replay series the U.S. already enjoys. He wants to change that.

“It’s time our athletes and events had the same level of exposure and storytelling,” he says. “If it helps a young rider get noticed, inspires new fans, or simply reminds people how special Canadian downhill really is, that’s the impact I’m chasing.”

In a country with limited media infrastructure around mountain biking, coverage usually falls to raw clips, social media snippets or highlight edits. Preston wants something more substantial. Something that captures the details between splits and celebrates every rider on track.

“This is about elevating Canadian downhill racing to the level it deserves,” he says.

Why it’s so hard

Producing a full race broadcast without corporate backing is a massive challenge. “No one’s ever done it in Canada. At least not at this scale or with this vision,” Preston says.

“We don’t have the backing of a big corporate sponsor,” he says. “That means every camera, every camera mount, every ounce of logistics has to be figured out, funded, and managed independently.”

That includes dealing with resorts, event organizers, sponsors and unpredictable mountain terrain. And then there’s the financial side: “In Canada, the sport doesn’t have the same media or sponsorship infrastructure as other countries. There’s no playbook for this.”

But he sees that as proof of how important the project is. “The difficulty is exactly what proves how much it matters. If it were easy, someone would have done it already.”

Why not livestream?

Preston wants to avoid the pitfalls that even major international broadcasts encounter.

“Livestreaming sounds great, but in downhill racing it’s extremely difficult and expensive to do well,” he says.

Instead, he’s focusing on quality, editing multiple camera angles into a polished replay that captures everything fans miss during a live feed.

“By producing a post-race replay, we can edit multiple camera angles, capture every moment of drama, nothing happens off camera.”

The final product will live on YouTube, free to watch.

Fernie as the launchpad

Preston plans to debut CGTV at the Fernie round of the Dunbar Summer Series.

“We have to start somewhere, and I believe Fernie is the perfect launchpad,” he says.

His long-term dream is a full season of Canadian downhill replays.

“The goal is to expand across the entire Dunbar Summer Series,” he says. “It would be awesome if we could get to the point where all the BC Canada Cup races are broadcast in this format.”

The nuts and bolts

Preston plans to film the entire track using GoPro Hero 13 Black cameras.

“The plan calls for 54 cameras in total. 44 trackside units from the start line to the finish area, plus 10 POV cameras for the elite pro riders,” he says.

Most will be fixed, but Preston says the footage will still feel dynamic. He was inspired by a single fixed shot from the World Cup in Bielsko-Biała; one that captured Vali Höll sliding through the lower woods. If a well-placed static angle could define a World Cup weekend, he figured it could work here too.

A roving camera at the finish will capture rider interviews and behind-the-scenes reactions.

Add in a commentator, a graphics designer and Preston handling the full post-production edit and CGTV begins to look like a full broadcast team.

What the fundraising covers

“Right now, every dollar we raise goes directly into making this broadcast possible,” he says.

The GoFundMe will cover cameras and mounting hardware, batteries and power management, storage media, radios and communication gear, insurance and safety equipment, a small production crew, graphics and commentary costs.

Preston is doing all editing himself this year to keep the budget lean.

Why he needs help

“This project is bigger than one broadcast. It’s about giving Canadian downhill racing the visibility it’s always deserved,” he says.

He sees the GoFundMe as a chance for riders, parents, fans and the broader community to lift Canadian downhill together.

“Every dollar helps cover the gear, logistics, and crew needed to bring this vision to life. It moves us closer to putting Canadian racing on the map.”

And there’s a national pride angle too.

“The U.S. already has two race replay series. Canada deserves its own.”

A project rooted in passion

Preston says he’s grateful for every message, rider and organizer who has backed the idea so far. For him, CGTV is more than a media project: it’s a thank-you to a sport he has spent decades in.

“Canadian Gravity TV is my way of giving back to a community,” he says. “But I need help.”