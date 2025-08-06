Canadian earns bronze in Denmark at BMX racing world championships

Canada’s Lucas Zhou pulled off an awesome performance at the UCI BMX racing world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, coming from behind to take bronze in the junior men’s final on Sunday.

After barely qualifying through his quarter and semifinal heats, Zhou made the most of his opportunity in the final, staying upright as others crashed and surging through the pack to cross the line in third.



“I’m super honoured to have placed bronze, racing against some of the fastest junior elite riders in the world,” said Zhou. “It was an amazing experience and I’m proud to represent our country on the podium.”

It was Canada’s only medal at the 2025 world championships. Zhou, who is from British Columbia, now adds a world championship medal to his resume.

Simpson just misses semis in elite women’s class

Canada’s only elite rider in the world championships was Red Deer’s Molly Simpson. She was definitely a favourite rolling into the quarter finals; Simpson won silver at the 2023 Pan American Games. She also had two world cup fourth-place finishes in early 2024.

While she made it through to the quarterfinals in the elite women’s category it was a tough race. Her lane one advantage didn’t help much as she didn’t get a great start. She managed to get on the bubble a couple times during the lap, but couldn’t hold onto it. She finished fifth and didn’t advance. Tough break.

Watch the Canadians

If you want to watch the Canadians, Molly’s qualifier can be seen at the 15 minute mark in this full replay. You can see Lucas’ final at the one-hour-twelve-minute mark.