Canadian enduro champs leave B.C. for the first time this weekend

Canadian enduro championships are headed to a storied venue this weekend and, for the first time, it’s not in B.C. The 2025 national championships will take place at Bromont, Quebec from Sept. 20-21.

Bromont has a decades-long history of hosting races, from local to international. That includes World Cups, Canada Cups and numerous provincial races. Now, the first time the trails of Bromont, or anywhere outside of Western Canada, will host the enduro nationals,

The event will be hosted by Commencal SL Gravity.

Cycling Canada Events and Officials Coordinator Jacob Graper says, “hosting the Championships in Bromont marks an important step in expanding national enduro racing across Canada. It’s a strong venue with a proven track record and we’re excited to see it take the spotlight this season.”

Quebec, and Bromont specifically, have hosted national-level enduros in the past, both as part of the Canadian Enduro Series and the Marin Wildside Enduro series. But this will be the first national championships in the discipline in Quebec.

Stars come home for Canadian nationals

With the maple leaf sleeve on the line, Canada’s top enduro athletes are returning from Europe, where they just finished racing world championships, to contest this weekend’s racing in Bromont.

That includes newly minted elite women’s world champion Elly Hoskin as well as elite men’s bronze medallist, Elliot Jamieson. Defending men’s national champion, and past EWS overall winner, Jesse Melamed is also in Quebec for the race. As is Canadian enduro icon, defending women’s champion, Quebec-raised Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau.

Championship racing starts on Saturday with the Pro Stage, with Sunday featuring a full day of racing across championships and challenge categories.

This weekend’s enduro nationals are the final Canadian mountain bike championships event of the 2025 season.