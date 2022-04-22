Canadian juniors swarm US Cup XCC podium
Fast Canucks fly in short races in Fayetteville, Arkansas on FridayPhoto by: FloBikes
Canada’s juniors had a second chance at US Cup racing on Friday in Fayetteville. This time in Short Track XC. As with Thursday’s XCO, the Canuck’s took full advantage and landed several podium finishes in the short, 20-minute race format.
Junior women
As the junior women’s short track started, Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) found herself alone in a front group of six, surrounded by five athletes all from the Bear National team out of California. Isabella’s sister, Ava Holmgren, chased hard going out onto the bell lap, connecting with the front group halfway through that final lap.
Bailey Cioppa (Bear National) didn’t seem too fatigued from winning Thursday’s junior women’s XCO, escaping the lead group to win Friday’s junior women’s XCC.
Isabella Holmgren crossed the line second. Ava Holmgren somehow worked her way through all the Bear National riders to sprint for third and join her sister on the XCC podium.
Junior men
Four Canadians finished in the top 10 of Friday’s junior men’s Short Track race. Jack Spranger and Cayden Parker of Bear National Team repeated their 1-2 finish from Thursday’s XCO. The two tangled bars in the sprint, nearly crashing on the line, with the decision coming down to a photo.
Two seconds behind, Simon Ruelland (Equipe du Quebec/Sigma) and Ian Ackert (Stimulus Orbea) sprinted for third and fourth. Ackert managing to squeeze by for third.
Zorak Paillé (Team PG) in sixth and Maxime St.-Onge (Equipe du Quebec/Siboire) in ninth made for a very Canadian top-10 at the US Cup.
Under-17 Men
Canada’s Jacob Roy (Ponsse) finished second behind David Thompson (Hot Tubes Devo) in the under-17 men’s short track XC race. Miles Mattern (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) crossed the line third.
Friday’s racing continues with the elite XCC events, which you can watch live on FloBikes. Saturday is the big day for juniors, with the UCI series XCO event. Again, live on FloBikes, giving fans at home a rare chance to watch Canada’s youth race.
Moosejaw US Cup Short Track (XCC) Results [Unofficial] – Friday, April 22
Junior Men
|1.
|SPRANGER Jack
|Bear National Team
|12:48
|2.
|PARKER Cayden
|Bear National Team
|12:48 +00
|3.
|ACKERT Ian
|Stimulus Orbea
|12:50 +02
|4.
|RUELLAND Simon
|EQUIPE DU QUEBEC / SIGMA ASSURANCE
|12:50 +02
|5.
|WHITE Brady
|WE Devo
|13:06 +18
|6.
|PAILLÉ Zorak
|Vélo Pays d’en haut PG
|13:10 +22
|7.
|ENGLISH Daniel
|BEAR NATIONAL TEAM
|13:13 +25
|8.
|SUNDE Ben
|Miller School of Albemarle
|13:15 +27
|9.
|ST ONGE Maxime
|Équipe du Québec / Siboire
|13:16 +28
|10.
|DENDY Landon
|WE Development
|13:16 +28
|11.
|DEALE Owen
|Bicycle Express Racing
|13:16 +28
|12.
|HART Samuel
|Reno Devo
|13:22 +34
|13.
|MCCALLUM Cam
|CHARGE BCXC
|13:26 +38
|14.
|SPANGENBERG Noah
|Bear National Team
|13:27 +39
|15.
|PAYNE Gabriel
|Texas Devo
|13:28 +40
|16.
|MORRIS Richard
|Ciclismo Racing
|13:28 +40
|17.
|COCHRAN Joseph
|Maybird
|13:34 +46
|18.
|HIMSTEDT Shannon
|706P Dirt Devo
|13:36 +48
|19.
|HALE Hudson
|G3 Foundation
|13:36 +48
|20.
|SWEET Ben
|Hardwood Nextwave
|13:36 +48
|21.
|DEWIRE Markus
|Pinnacle Jr MTB Team
|13:37 +49
|22.
|SCHLAGETER Dylan
|Texas Devo
|13:37 +49
|23.
|BOUCHER John Travis
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|13:39 +51
|24.
|STAMBAUGH Philip
|Walts/Logboat racing
|13:40 +52
|25.
|WARREN Noah
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|13:41 +53
|26.
|JOHNSON Preston
|USA Cycyling Olympic Development Academy
|13:41 +53
|27.
|COULTER Bryce
|OZ Development
|13:41 +53
|28.
|PANKRATZ Luke
|Canyon – Next Wave Devo
|13:41 +53
|29.
|DELONG Zackary
|Reno Devo
|13:42 +54
|30.
|MOTE Adam
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|13:43 +55
Junior Women
|1.
|CIOPPA Bailey
|Bear National Team
|14:43
|2.
|HOLMGREN Isabella
|Stimulus Orbea
|14:47 +04
|3.
|HOLMGREN Ava
|Stimulus Orbea
|14:49 +06
|4.
|AAGARD Andie
|Bear National
|14:49 +06
|5.
|ASELTINE Mia
|Bear National Team
|14:56 +13
|6.
|LOPEZ DE SAN ROMAN Vida
|Bear National Team
|15:05 +22
|7.
|WHITE Alyssa
|Bear National Team
|15:05 +22
|8.
|FISHER Maddie
|WE Development
|15:23 +40
|9.
|VISNACK Natasha
|WE Race
|15:26 +43
|10.
|GRAHAM Mya
|Waite Endurance
|15:34 +51
|11.
|MACPHEE Ella
|Charge BCXC Racing
|15:37 +54
|12.
|MYERS Ella
|Canyon Devo Racing
|15:40 +57
|13.
|DE JAGER Kylie
|Bear National Team
|15:43 +1:00
|14.
|CHERRY Avah
|Gravity Academy Racing
|15:44 +1:01
|15.
|ST ONGE Marie Fay
|Équipe du Québec / Siboire
|15:51 +1:08
|16.
|JONAS Adeline
|Spry Cycles
|15:54 +1:11
|17.
|HEINEMANN Vaila
|Bear National Team
|15:55 +1:12
|18.
|HOSKINS Alice
|Miller School of Albemarle
|15:55 +1:12
|19.
|CAMPBELL Samantha
|Texas Devo
|15:57 +1:14
|20.
|HILLSTROM Lucy
|VeloLove Elite
|16:01 +1:18
|21.
|KELLERMAN Makena
|Bear National
|16:02 +1:19
|22.
|LUTGRING Chloe
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|16:03 +1:20
|23.
|HARRINGTON Kellie
|Berkshire Velo
|16:03 +1:20
|24.
|WALDRON Maci
|Waite Endurance
|16:07 +1:24
|25.
|SONNEMANN Lyllie
|Revolution Cycles Club
|16:10 +1:27
|26.
|MCLAIN Landrie
|Oz Trails Devo
|16:12 +1:29
|27.
|AHLBERG Ava
|Bear National
|16:15 +1:32
|28.
|HUMMON Sage
|WE Development
|16:17 +1:34
|29.
|KNIGHT Elisabeth
|Spry Cycles
|16:21 +1:38
|30.
|WRAY Hannah
|Baghouse
|16:32 +1:49
|31.
|MUSGRAVE Kaya
|Bear National Team
|16:41 +1:58
|32.
|ELLISOR An-Mei
|WE Development
|16:44 +2:01
|33.
|WILSON Grace
|WE Race
|16:46 +2:03
|34.
|BOURKE Willa
|Woodside Beasts
|16:49 +2:06
|35.
|DIXON Mya
|Reno Devo
|16:58 +2:15
|36.
|NASCHOLD Isa
|Waite Endurance
|16:58 +2:15
|37.
|AGRIMSON Raegan
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|17:02 +2:19
|38.
|REID Maggie
|Avout Racing
|17:02 +2:19
|39.
|CIAMBOTTI Bridget
|Miller School of Albemarle
|17:03 +2:20
|40.
|HAYNES Mackenzie
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|17:03 +2:20
|41.
|BRADBURY Sophie
|Team Hamilton
|17:04 +2:21
|42.
|ASH Chatham
|WE Devo
|17:04 +2:21
|43.
|NELSON Phoebee
|Specialized hyperthreads
|17:07 +2:24
|44.
|WALKER Abigail
|The Gravity Academy
|17:07 +2:24
|45.
|HUSTON Riley
|Waite Endurance
|17:14 +2:31
U-17 Men
|1.
|THOMPSON David
|Hot Tubes Development Cycling
|17:52
|2.
|ROY Jacob
|PONSSE
|18:09 +17
|3.
|MATTERN Miles
|Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|18:15 +23
|4.
|EVANS Presley
|Miller School of Albemarle
|18:21 +29
|5.
|CAUDELL Ezra
|Cadence Devo
|18:37 +45
|6.
|HENDON Nathan
|Gravity Academy
|18:52 +1:00
|7.
|LOPEZ Caleb
|19:00 +1:08
|8.
|HARRIS Luke
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|19:11 +1:19
|9.
|HARRINGTON Eric
|Berkshire Velo
|19:14 +1:22
|10.
|MCCLELLAN Tyson
|Spry Cycles
|19:17 +1:25
|11.
|SCHMIDT Reiner
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|19:20 +1:28
|12.
|KNOWLES Colin
|ASU Junior Development
|19:25 +1:33
|13.
|ALEXANDER Dean
|Specialized P/b Hyperthreads
|19:28 +1:36
|14.
|WELLS Kelan
|CHARGE BC XC
|19:31 +1:39
|15.
|DUTTON Nathan
|WE Development
|19:39 +1:47
|16.
|CULBERTSON Elijah
|Miller School of Albemarle
|19:40 +1:48
|17.
|JACKSON Teague
|Donkey Label Racing
|19:51 +1:59
|18.
|SHORTRIDGE Cade
|Ciclismo Racing
|19:51 +1:59
|19.
|LAFLAMME Jérémy
|Ponsse-MTB TEAM
|20:00 +2:08
|20.
|SHARP Wade
|Evolve Training Co.
|20:02 +2:10