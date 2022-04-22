Canadian juniors swarm US Cup XCC podium

Canada’s juniors had a second chance at US Cup racing on Friday in Fayetteville. This time in Short Track XC. As with Thursday’s XCO, the Canuck’s took full advantage and landed several podium finishes in the short, 20-minute race format.

Junior women

As the junior women’s short track started, Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) found herself alone in a front group of six, surrounded by five athletes all from the Bear National team out of California. Isabella’s sister, Ava Holmgren, chased hard going out onto the bell lap, connecting with the front group halfway through that final lap.

Bailey Cioppa (Bear National) didn’t seem too fatigued from winning Thursday’s junior women’s XCO, escaping the lead group to win Friday’s junior women’s XCC.

Isabella Holmgren crossed the line second. Ava Holmgren somehow worked her way through all the Bear National riders to sprint for third and join her sister on the XCC podium.

Junior men

Four Canadians finished in the top 10 of Friday’s junior men’s Short Track race. Jack Spranger and Cayden Parker of Bear National Team repeated their 1-2 finish from Thursday’s XCO. The two tangled bars in the sprint, nearly crashing on the line, with the decision coming down to a photo.

Two seconds behind, Simon Ruelland (Equipe du Quebec/Sigma) and Ian Ackert (Stimulus Orbea) sprinted for third and fourth. Ackert managing to squeeze by for third.

Zorak Paillé (Team PG) in sixth and Maxime St.-Onge (Equipe du Quebec/Siboire) in ninth made for a very Canadian top-10 at the US Cup.

Under-17 Men

Canada’s Jacob Roy (Ponsse) finished second behind David Thompson (Hot Tubes Devo) in the under-17 men’s short track XC race. Miles Mattern (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) crossed the line third.

Friday’s racing continues with the elite XCC events, which you can watch live on FloBikes. Saturday is the big day for juniors, with the UCI series XCO event. Again, live on FloBikes, giving fans at home a rare chance to watch Canada’s youth race.

Moosejaw US Cup Short Track (XCC) Results [Unofficial] – Friday, April 22

Junior Men

1. SPRANGER Jack Bear National Team 12:48 2. PARKER Cayden Bear National Team 12:48 +00 3. ACKERT Ian Stimulus Orbea 12:50 +02 4. RUELLAND Simon EQUIPE DU QUEBEC / SIGMA ASSURANCE 12:50 +02 5. WHITE Brady WE Devo 13:06 +18 6. PAILLÉ Zorak Vélo Pays d’en haut PG 13:10 +22 7. ENGLISH Daniel BEAR NATIONAL TEAM 13:13 +25 8. SUNDE Ben Miller School of Albemarle 13:15 +27 9. ST ONGE Maxime Équipe du Québec / Siboire 13:16 +28 10. DENDY Landon WE Development 13:16 +28 11. DEALE Owen Bicycle Express Racing 13:16 +28 12. HART Samuel Reno Devo 13:22 +34 13. MCCALLUM Cam CHARGE BCXC 13:26 +38 14. SPANGENBERG Noah Bear National Team 13:27 +39 15. PAYNE Gabriel Texas Devo 13:28 +40 16. MORRIS Richard Ciclismo Racing 13:28 +40 17. COCHRAN Joseph Maybird 13:34 +46 18. HIMSTEDT Shannon 706P Dirt Devo 13:36 +48 19. HALE Hudson G3 Foundation 13:36 +48 20. SWEET Ben Hardwood Nextwave 13:36 +48 21. DEWIRE Markus Pinnacle Jr MTB Team 13:37 +49 22. SCHLAGETER Dylan Texas Devo 13:37 +49 23. BOUCHER John Travis USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 13:39 +51 24. STAMBAUGH Philip Walts/Logboat racing 13:40 +52 25. WARREN Noah USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 13:41 +53 26. JOHNSON Preston USA Cycyling Olympic Development Academy 13:41 +53 27. COULTER Bryce OZ Development 13:41 +53 28. PANKRATZ Luke Canyon – Next Wave Devo 13:41 +53 29. DELONG Zackary Reno Devo 13:42 +54 30. MOTE Adam USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 13:43 +55

Junior Women

1. CIOPPA Bailey Bear National Team 14:43 2. HOLMGREN Isabella Stimulus Orbea 14:47 +04 3. HOLMGREN Ava Stimulus Orbea 14:49 +06 4. AAGARD Andie Bear National 14:49 +06 5. ASELTINE Mia Bear National Team 14:56 +13 6. LOPEZ DE SAN ROMAN Vida Bear National Team 15:05 +22 7. WHITE Alyssa Bear National Team 15:05 +22 8. FISHER Maddie WE Development 15:23 +40 9. VISNACK Natasha WE Race 15:26 +43 10. GRAHAM Mya Waite Endurance 15:34 +51 11. MACPHEE Ella Charge BCXC Racing 15:37 +54 12. MYERS Ella Canyon Devo Racing 15:40 +57 13. DE JAGER Kylie Bear National Team 15:43 +1:00 14. CHERRY Avah Gravity Academy Racing 15:44 +1:01 15. ST ONGE Marie Fay Équipe du Québec / Siboire 15:51 +1:08 16. JONAS Adeline Spry Cycles 15:54 +1:11 17. HEINEMANN Vaila Bear National Team 15:55 +1:12 18. HOSKINS Alice Miller School of Albemarle 15:55 +1:12 19. CAMPBELL Samantha Texas Devo 15:57 +1:14 20. HILLSTROM Lucy VeloLove Elite 16:01 +1:18 21. KELLERMAN Makena Bear National 16:02 +1:19 22. LUTGRING Chloe USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 16:03 +1:20 23. HARRINGTON Kellie Berkshire Velo 16:03 +1:20 24. WALDRON Maci Waite Endurance 16:07 +1:24 25. SONNEMANN Lyllie Revolution Cycles Club 16:10 +1:27 26. MCLAIN Landrie Oz Trails Devo 16:12 +1:29 27. AHLBERG Ava Bear National 16:15 +1:32 28. HUMMON Sage WE Development 16:17 +1:34 29. KNIGHT Elisabeth Spry Cycles 16:21 +1:38 30. WRAY Hannah Baghouse 16:32 +1:49 31. MUSGRAVE Kaya Bear National Team 16:41 +1:58 32. ELLISOR An-Mei WE Development 16:44 +2:01 33. WILSON Grace WE Race 16:46 +2:03 34. BOURKE Willa Woodside Beasts 16:49 +2:06 35. DIXON Mya Reno Devo 16:58 +2:15 36. NASCHOLD Isa Waite Endurance 16:58 +2:15 37. AGRIMSON Raegan USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 17:02 +2:19 38. REID Maggie Avout Racing 17:02 +2:19 39. CIAMBOTTI Bridget Miller School of Albemarle 17:03 +2:20 40. HAYNES Mackenzie USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 17:03 +2:20 41. BRADBURY Sophie Team Hamilton 17:04 +2:21 42. ASH Chatham WE Devo 17:04 +2:21 43. NELSON Phoebee Specialized hyperthreads 17:07 +2:24 44. WALKER Abigail The Gravity Academy 17:07 +2:24 45. HUSTON Riley Waite Endurance 17:14 +2:31

U-17 Men