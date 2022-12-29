Canadian migration: tracking 2023 team moves

As 2022 winds down and riders start preparing for the 2023 season, many Canadian athletes are getting used to new bikes, new gear and new teams. It seems like an especially busy transfer season for the Canuck crew, with several high-profile changes and at least one major team disappearing (mostly).

If you’re trying to keep track of who is racing where, here’s our list of Canadian team moves. We’ll keep updating the list as we move into the new year and teams are finalized.

Downhill

After six years with Canyon, Mark Wallace is moving on.

Jake Jewett (Canyon CLLCTV -> Pivot Factory Racing)

Wallace’s Canadian teammate Jake Jewett takes off, too, for a new spot at Pivot Factory Racing.

Norco Factory Team

Gracey Hemstreet, Lucas Cruz remain at the streamlined Norco Factory program and will be joined by a mystery third rider. Elliot Jamieson remains with the brand, but in a new role. Sam Blenkinsop moves on while Henry Fitzgerald has not stated plans.

After joining Commencal at 15, Quebec racer Tristan Lemire heads into the elite ranks with a new team.

Enduro

After winning the 2022 Enduro World Series season title, Jesse Melamed waves goodbye to his long-time team, Rocky Mountain Race Face.

We Are One enduro team

After one, fantastic year, We Are One is wrapping up its enduro experiment. Jack Menzies announced he’s moving to Propain Factory Team. The other three riders, Emmett Hancock, Jackob Tooke and Johnathan Helly have not stated plans yet.

Emmy Lan (Norco -> ?)

Emmy Lan stormed the 2022 under-21 women’s EWS season, winning the title and every individual race round she entered. Looks like that successs is translating to a new team for ’23.

Cross country

Norco Factory Team

The XC side of Norco’s long-running team is folding. That left the remaining roster of five riders (and all staff) looking for new squads. The result, so far, is that Gwen Gibson moves up to Trek Factory Racing, Emilly Johnston lands at Trek Future Racing while Peter Disera joins his brother at Pivot Cycles-OTE.

After just one year on Emily Batty’s Canyon MTB Racing squad, Jenn Jackson is moving on.

Sandra Walter (Liv Collective -> ?)

Sandra Walter is one of a long list of long-time Liv racers that are no longer with the Liv Factory Racing or Liv Racing Collective teams.

Pivot Cycles-OTE

The Blue Train adds serious horsepower with brothers Peter Disera and Quinton Disera and Quebec junior Simon Ruelland. Marianne Théberge, reigning under 23 national champ, steps away from Pivot Cycles-OTE after three years.

Cody Scott (Giant Canada Off-Road Team -> unnamed U.S. squad)

Rising Canadian cross country and cyclocross talent Cody Scott shifts to a yet unnamed U.S. squad after a few seasons with Giant Canada’s off-road team.

Raphaël Gangé joins FQSC as mountain bike coach

Quebec athletes win as Canadian Olympian Raphaël Gangé takes on a new coaching role with Quebec.

Canadian-ish

There are some Canada-adjacent moves happening, too.

As mentioned, Gwen Gibson left Norco for Trek Factory Racing when the Canadian team folded.

Christopher Grice leaves Finn Iles team, Specialized Gravity Racing, for a new role with Specialized. That, in theory, opens up a spot next to Loic Bruni and Iles. Or Specialized could stay with two riders for the new year.

Jack Moir also parted ways with Canyon CLLCTV. Moir is Australian and Canyon is German. But their split does leave room for newly crowned EWS champ Jesse Melamed to stem the outflow of Canadian’s from Canyon if he takes Moir’s place after leaving the Rocky Mountain Race Face squad. That’s entirely in the realm of rumours at this point, but it’d be nice to see the Canadian’s win rewarded with a big contract and full support as the EWS transitions into the EDR World Cup this spring.