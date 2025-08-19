Canadian mountain bikers pay tribute to Nino Schurter following retirement announcement

Nino Schurter’s announcement that he’ll retire from UCI world cup racing after this season was big news in the global mountain bike community. The 39-year-old Swiss rider has long been considered the greatest of all time.

Canadian athletes responded with admiration and reflection. Including veterans like Geoff Kabush, who raced against Schurter for years. And rising stars like Cole Punchard, who grew up watching him dominate.

Kabush: “A record that I think will never be matched”

Geoff Kabush, one of Canada’s most decorated mountain bikers and a longtime competitor of Schurter’s, was quick to highlight what truly set him apart.

“I think the most amazing part of Nino’s career was his insane consistency and longevity at the highest level of sport,” said Kabush. “When you look at his performances at world championships he almost always delivered and has a record that I think will never be matched.”

Schurter won his first elite world title in 2009. He most recently stood on a world cup podium earlier this year, nearly 15 years later. According to Kabush, that kind of staying power is almost unfathomable.

“He was incredibly hard to beat because he had the whole tool kit; fitness, tactics, skill and a finishing kick if it came down to a sprint. This was super frustrating for some of his biggest rivals like Julien Absalon during the peak of his career.”

Despite being a fierce rival, Kabush has clearly enjoyed watching Schurter compete in recent years.

He is one of the few guys still left that I raced against so it is always fun to watch and I’ll be cheering for him in his final races,” he added. “Nino has always pushed the sport forward in many ways and, who knows, maybe he still has another trick up his sleeve.”

Punchard: “For me he will be remembered as the GOAT”

Cole Punchard, a top Canadian U23 racer, is currently racing elite in the UCI world cup. Which means he’s lined up with Schurter a few times this season. He even beat him at an XCC event. But he credits the Swiss legend as one of his earliest inspirations.

“I’ve always watched Nino growing up. He was probably the reason why I continued watching and got a higher and higher interest in cycling and MTB,” Punchard said.

The moment that cemented Schurter’s impact on Punchard came in 2019.

“My first time watching an international race was MSA world champs 2019 and getting to see him in person for the first time made an impact on me and got me deeper into it.”

Like Kabush, Punchard points to Schurter’s elite-level consistency as the hallmark of his greatness.

“What makes him so amazing is just his consistency. And how he’s been at the top of the sport for so long. He is 39 and still on the podium at the world cups.”

And when it comes to legacy, there’s no hesitation.

“For me he will be remembered as the GOAT,” said Punchard. “I’m not sure if he will win worlds but anything is possible.”

Lowe: “He’s set the bar pretty dang high for the rest of us”

Marin Lowe, one of Canada’s rising stars in women’s XC, echoed that sentiment.

“I don’t know him personally (I wish). Obviously he is an absolute MTB legend and I’ve been idolizing him since I began racing. I believe this is the case for the majority of aspiring (and current) XC racers,” said Lowe.

“His consistency is unreal and he knows how to whip pretty fricken good too. It will be weird not seeing him on the start line of world cups. He’s set the bar pretty dang high for the rest of us.”

Two races remain

Schurter will close out his world cup career with two events: the 2025 UCI world championships in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and the final world cup round in Lenzerheide. Both races are on home soil.

He’s made it clear that this is the end of his time between the world cup tape. But not his time on the bike.

“I’m still riding, even racing, just not between the world cup tape,” Schurter said. “I’m diving into new projects I can’t wait to share soon.”