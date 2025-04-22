Canadian MTB brand Akta launches third collection with focus on quality and sustainability

Akta, a Canadian-owned and rider-led mountain bike apparel brand, has released its third collection with a clear focus: improve and refine what already works. Rather than chasing trends or expanding the line unnecessarily, Akta continues to prioritize durability, comfort and performance—all designed specifically for trail riding.

The latest drop includes updates to staple pieces, a new addition for shoulder-season and a renewed commitment to sustainability through the use of recycled and bluesign-approved materials.

Core products, carefully refined

Trail knee pad

Akta’s Trail knee pad continues unchanged for 2025. Still the brand’s most popular item, the pad remains as it was—no updates, no redesign. As the team puts it, “if it’s not broken, we’re not fixing it.”

Trail glove

This season, the Trail glove is made entirely from recycled materials while maintaining the same fit and construction. Akta has also reduced the retail price, making sustainability more accessible without compromising performance.

Trail jerseys

The Trail jersey lineup sees a complete fabric overhaul. The new micro mesh knit is lighter, more breathable and faster drying than previous versions. It also carries bluesign and GRS certifications, offering abrasion resistance and all-day comfort in a more environmentally responsible package.

Trail short

While it looks the same at a glance, the Trail short has been re-patterned for improved fit and mobility. Designed to perform on every ride, it’s intended to become a versatile, go-to short for trail and enduro riders alike.

Trail pant

Subtle updates to the Trail pant focus on articulation and pedaling efficiency. Key features—like the D3O integrated phone pocket, partially elastic waistband and four-way stretch recycled nylon—remain intact, with performance enhancements where it counts.

A new addition: The Trail vest

Akta’s new Trail vest is designed for early season, shoulder-season and changeable weather. It’s constructed from 2.5-layer waterproof/breathable NetPlus nylon made from post-consumer recycled fishing nets. Lightweight and packable, the vest stows into its own chest pocket and integrates with Akta’s existing on-bike storage system.

Growing across Canada

With more Canadian retailers carrying the brand, Akta’s presence is growing. Look for it at your local bike shop.