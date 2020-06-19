Three mountain bike championships cancelled by Cycling Canada

Efforts to reschedule Canadian championships for three mountain bike disciplines have proved impossible, leading to their cancellation. Cross country, downhill and marathon XC national championships will not take place in Canada in 2020.

The events were scheduled to take place in three different provinces. All three were unable to find a feasible alternative date or work with the restrictions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cycling Canada and the local organizing committees have announced all venues are looking to return to host national championship events in 2021.

Canadian XCO national championships were scheduled to take place at Hardwood Ski & Bike in Ontario.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, B.C. was the scheduled downhill mountain bike venue.

St-Félicien, Que. was the host site for XC Marathon national championships.

All three currently intend to return in 2021. Dates for next year’s national championships will be announced at a later date.

In Cycling Canada’s announcement, all road, track and cyclocross national events are still scheduled to take place.

Canadian enduro national championships, which are sanctioned but not organized by Cycling Canada, are also cancelled. CNES organizer made the call back in March when the outbreak began. They were planned for Panorama Mountain Resort.