Canadian riders dominate in Puerto Rico

Canadian cross-country mountain bikers made a serious statement in Salinas, Puerto Rico, stacking podiums across multiple categories and proving tthey are a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

From elite men to junior women, the maple leaf was everywhere—despite Puerto Rico’s heat and dry, loose conditions being a far cry from the typical Canadian training ground. But if anyone thought Canada’s best would struggle outside their element, they were quickly proven wrong.

Elite men’s racing

After Tyler Orschel’s success on the Feb. 19 continental series race, the men lined up two more times over the weekend. Once for the XCC and once for the XCC.

First up was the XCC race with Carter Woods taking the first place position. Canada’s Raphael Auclair followed him in second place and Leandre Bouchard took fourth and Tyler Orschel fifth.

In the XCO elite division, it was a repeat from earlier in the week, with the same three Canadians on the podium. Although they were in a different order this time around. Leandre Bouchard took first, Tyler Orschel second and Carter Woods third.

Elite women

The Canadian success didn’t stop with the men. In the elite women’s XCC race, Laurie Arsenault took second place with Nicole Bradbury in fifth. Then at the XCO race Ella MacPhee took second place, Laurie Arsenault third and Nicole Bradbury took fifth.

U23 and juniors

In the U23 and junior XCO races, Canada’s next generation of riders delivered big results. In the men’s U23 XCO category, Mika Comaniuk took the bronze medal spot. And in the women’s U23 XCO Ella Myers took the fourth place spot. In juniors Tristan Taillefer took the fourth spot. And in the women’s junior division Maude Ruelland took the top spot and Alexia Harel took the fifth spot.

A promising start to 2025

With multiple podiums across the Elite, U23, and Junior categories, it’s clear that Canada’s cross-country mountain biking program is in a strong place heading into 2025. If this race is any indication, expect to see a lot more red and white on podiums this year.