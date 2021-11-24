24 Hour racing is coming back to Canmore in 2022

24-Hour racing is returning to Canmore, Alta. this summer, with the new Canadian Rockies 24 event. The new race is being co-organized by none other than Cory Wallace, the reigning 24-Hour world champion.

The first Canadian Rockies 24 will mix the classic trails of the Canmore Nordic Centre into a challenging 15-16km course. The event will be open to teams and solo riders, and riders of all abilities.

“We are excited to be bringing a World-Class 24HR race back to Canmore. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned pro we believe a great time will be had by all as it is tough to beat the trails and setting which we have in Canmore,” Wallace said of the new event. “My organizing partner, Leighton Poidevin and I are bringing years of racing experience from around the globe to build this event. Although the focus will be around having fun and building a great atmosphere to help grow the grassroots side of racing, we also plan to make it the go-to event for the more serious 24hr riders who want to push themselves to the limit.”

Whether you’re pushing to win or taking time to enjoy the race, the event is aiming to deliver a relaxed, festival-like atmosphere, camping and good times on bikes.

The Canadian Rockies 24 lands in Canmore on August 27-28, 2022. Head to the Canadian Rockies 24 website for registration and follow the event’s Instagram channel for updates.