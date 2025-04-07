Canadian women top the U23 podium in Brazil

Isabella Holmgren started her 2025 UCI mountain bike world cup season in style, winning the U23 women’s short track (XCC) race in Araxá, Brazil, with a perfectly timed final-lap attack. It was a cagey race, but the Canadian made her move when it mattered most, surging ahead of a strong lead group to take the win by four seconds.

With defending U23 champions Kira Böhm and Riley Amos now racing in the elite field, the U23 categories were wide open—and Holmgren wasted no time stamping her authority.

Holmgren played an active role throughout the race. Alongside fellow Canadian Ella MacPhee, Holmgren helped whittle the field down in the closing laps. A select group of six riders emerged, including Valentina Corvi (Canyon CLLCTV XCO), Katharina Sadnik (KTM Factory MTB Team) and Ella MacLean-Howell (CUBE Factory Racing), before LIV Factory Racing’s Tyler Jacobs dropped off the pace.

On the final lap, Holmgren attacked again, quickly opening a gap and holding it to the line to start her season with a win.

“It’s my first race of the season so I was really nervous,” she said post-race. “You don’t know where the fitness is at and everything. I just tried to go in, see how the race played out, and make my strategy because you don’t know how anyone else is going. And yeah, just raced hard.”

Ella MacPhee held on for a fourth place finish.

Sunday’s XCO

For the first XCO race of the season it was once again, Isabella Holmgren that managed to take the win. She started strong, leading the race from the second lap onwards. Ella MacPhee, whose position bobbled a bit more than Holmgren’s was as far back as fourth place in lap three, but she managed climb steadily during the following three laps to get into second place.

This was a huge result for both riders, and thankfully, with the smaller podium, they both earned a spot on it. As MacPhee said, “it was a very good day for Canada.”