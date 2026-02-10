Canadian XC racers open season with speed in Spain

It may be winter still here in Canada but, for our countries top cross country racers, the season is already heating up. Jenn Jackson and Cole Punchard made sure there was some CanCon at the top of a few top UCI races in different parts of Spain over the weekend.

Jackson and Orbea swarm Shimano Supercup Massi La Nucía

After a sensational 2025 season, Jenn Jackson is back with Orbea Factory Team and already looking fast. The Canadian national champion finished fifth at the Shimano Supercup Massi in La Nucía, a well-attended UCI C1 race.

Jackson’s teammate, Rebecca Henderson took the win ahead of two U.S. racers. Kelsey Urban (KMC Nukeproof) led Trek Unbroken’s Gwen Gibson and Italy’s Chiara Teocchi (BH Coloma). Evie Richards (Trek Unbroken) and Anne Terpstra (Lapierre PXR) followed Jackson in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Cole Punchard and Cannondale take everything but the win at Mediterranean Epic

Over in Castellón, Cole Punchard started his season with Cannondale Factory Racing at the Mediterranean Epic, a three-day HC-ranked XC stage race. While CRF put a trio in the top five, they couldn’t quite steal the win. Veteran Spanish racer David Valero Serrano (Klimatiza Orbea Team) handled some spicy early-season racing with ease to take the win. Belgiums Wout Alleman finishes second.

That left CFR to take the remaining spots in the top five. France’s Luca Martin led World Cup winner Charlie Aldridge in third and fourth with Cole Punchard, slowed by a puncture early on in the three-day event, taking fifth.