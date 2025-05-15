Canadians down but not out ahead of DH world cup opener

The 2025 WHOOP UCI downhill world cup kicks off this weekend in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. But the Canadian lineup is already down a couple riders. Kasper Woolley and Ryan Griffith are both out due to injury, leaving fans hoping for quick recoveries as the season gets underway.

Kasper Woolley fractures finger in training crash

Fresh off a switch from enduro to downhill, Kasper Woolley (YT Mob) was set to make his world cup debut in the new format. But a crash earlier this week in the Czech Republic left the 26-year-old with a fractured finger. He’s sidelined from Bielsko-Biała—and potentially the next few rounds.

“The fracture is very small, but it’s unfortunately in the joint, so it’s not something I can just tape up and push through,” Woolley said in a team statement. “It’s a huge bummer to miss the first race. I was planning to just get some racing under my belt and build from there.”

While the injury isn’t major, the recovery window is estimated at four-to-six weeks. That means Woolley could also miss Loudenvielle, Leogang and Val di Sole, depending on how the healing process unfolds.

Ryan Griffith knocked out in freak crash

Ryan Griffith’s weekend ended before it began, too. The Canadian rider was knocked unconscious during a training lap crash in the Czech Republic—just 20 seconds apart from British rider Bernard Kerr, who went down in the same spot.

“I was knocked out for a good 40 seconds but got pretty lucky for the most part,” Griffith posted on social media. “A plastic surgeon fixed me up for three hours last night, so looking a bit better haha. Really bummed, but hopefully this will be a quick recovery.”

Griffith didn’t specify a timeline for his return, but it’s clear he’s focused on healing up and getting back to the races as soon as possible.

Who’s left?

With Woolley and Griffith both sidelined, the spotlight shifts to the rest of the Canadian roster. And there are some skilled veterans among them. Finn Iles, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob and Dane Jewett, Bodhi Kuhn are riding the elite category. And of course there’s Gracey Hemstreet repping the Maple Leaf on the women’s side of things.

The 2025 downhill calendar includes seven more rounds in Europe and two in North America. That gives plenty of opportunities for Canadian riders to shine—and for Woolley and Griffith to make a strong comeback later in the season.