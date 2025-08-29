Canadians punch through greasy Les Gets short track

The rain rolled in just before the elite short track World Cup races kicked off in Les Gets, France. Slick corners, high speeds and tight finishes marked both the women’s and men’s XCC events. And two Canadians rose above the carnage.

Jenn Jackson and Cole Punchard both powered into the top six, holding strong in the lead groups despite slick conditions and World Cup intensity.

Jackson stays consistent in sixth

In the elite women’s race, Canada’s national champion Jenn Jackson rode a smart, tactical race, staying clear of the early pileups and holding position as the lead group fragmented on the final laps.

While Jenny Rissveds of Sweden broke away late for a commanding win, Jackson rode a smooth, composed race to finish sixth.

It’s another solid result for the Orbea Fox Factory rider, who continues to hold sixth overall in the World Cup standings with just a few rounds remaining.

Cole Punchard powers into fifth

On the men’s side, 20-year-old Cole Punchard pulled off one of the most impressive results of his career. In a stacked field and a slippery final lap, the Cannondale Factory Racing rider finished just four seconds behind winner (and team mate) Charlie Aldridge, claiming fifth in a bar-to-bar sprint for the line.

It’s another marker in what’s quickly becoming a breakout season for the CanadianNational champ, who’s showing he can hold his own in the elite field.

Les Gets sets the stage for Sunday

With Jackson and Punchard both proving they’ve got the legs—and the technical handling–Sunday’s Olympic-distance XCO races should be ones to watch. If the weather keeps up, expect more slip-and-slide drama and hopefully another breakthrough from the Canadian camp.

Elite men:

1st. Charlie Aldridge: 22:04

2nd. Luca Martin: 22:04 +0

3rd. Luca Braidot: 22:06 +2

4th. Alan Hatherly: 22:08 +4

5th. Cole Punchard: 22:08 +4

Elite women:

1st. Jenny Rissveds: 22:18

2nd. Alessandra Keller: 22:25 +7

3rd. Samara Maxwell: 22:37 +19

4th. Sina Frei: 22:41 +23

5th. Evie Richards: 22:44 +26

6th. Jenn Jackson: 23:03 +45