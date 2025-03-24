Canadians shine at the 2025 Cape Epic as the race delivers another punishing classic

As the dust, mud, heat and rumours settle on the 2025 edition of the Cape Epic, there’s little doubt the race lived up to its reputation. It was no surprise that Nino Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) took the win in the men’s UCI division. Annika Langvad and teammate Sofia Gomez Villafana took the win in the women’s UCI division.

Canadian contingent

But let’s face facts here; we’re all rooting for the Canadians right? And they did pretty well. In the men’s UCI division the team of Andrew L’Esperance and Rob Britton took an impressive 22nd spot overall.

“Having lots of fun so far and feeling great on the bike. Not lost on me what a cool experience it is to be here racing THE EPIC,” said Lespy via Instagram. “Rob Britton has been taking this challenge on like and champ. Cool to see an athlete that has been doing it this long, still interested in improving and getting outside their comfort zone. But yeah, also, hoping for good legs from you in the back half.”

Lespy’s wife Haley Smith placed seventh overall with Aussie team mate Ella Scanlan-Bloor.

“Learning to race as a pair is tough – it’s about so much more than who has the most watts and best handling,” she said. “Ella and I are learning a lot about each other, human relationships and how to pedal bikes fast this week.”

Jasper local Cory Wallace, along with Swiss team mate Christoph Sauser, placed third overall with a stage win. The team was also raising money for the Songo program; a sport and educational support programme to build brighter futures in South Africa. Wallace’s schedule (and results) have been nothing short of superhuman over the last few weeks.

“It’s been a wild road trip around the globe this past month with 18 race days across 3 continents. 1 more to go then it’s time to go on the SA wine diet for a few days.”

And finally the father/daughter team of Hannah and Kevin Simms placed an impressive fifth place in the mixed category. Only realizing they were heading to the race six weeks prior, this is an impressive feat.