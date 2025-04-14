Canadians shine in scorched second round of UCI XCO world cup

The Brazilian sun turned the second round of the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series into a test of grit and timing. Canada’s Jenn Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) was right in the thick of it, chasing hard behind race-winner Jenny Rissveds in a women’s elite XCO battle that saw tactics melt into pure survival.

Rissveds timed her solo attack halfway through the race, gaining just enough of a gap while the chase group—led at times by Jackson, Samara Maxwell and Evie Richards—played a patient but ultimately too-slow game. Jackson looked solid throughout, riding smart in the heat and hanging with the leaders until the final lap when Richards launched a monster sprint that bumped the Canadian just off the (now three-person) podium.

But Jackson’s performance was strong—and she remains one to watch as the series heads to Europe. After leading for nearly an entire lap in the previous day’s XCC event, Jackson has been exciting to watch this year.

And though the UCI won’t show you, Jackson managed to sneak on the podium (stay tuned to see if she suffers a $1300 fine for it).

In the mens elite XCC Carter Woods had a solid fourth place result. Mens U23 XCC saw Owen Clark take seventh and sixth on the next day’s XCO.

Holmgren still undefeated in 2025

Meanwhile, in the U23 race, Isabella Holmgren continued her absolute domination through the early season. The reigning world champ is now four-for-four in world cup wins this year, taking both the XCC and XCO victories in Araxá.

After working with Valentina Corvi to establish a gap, Holmgren went full gas on lap five and never looked back. “I loved every second of it,” she said. “We worked really well together, and when I saw she was fading, I just went.”

Add to that another third-place finish from fellow Canadian Ella Macphee, and it’s clear the next generation is not just coming—it’s already here.

And special mention to Marin Lowe who recoveredc from a crash and still crossed the line in fifth place despite being covered in blood. Badass!

Specialized turns red heat into gold

In the men’s elite race, it was a red tidal wave as Specialized Factory Racing swept the podium, with Christopher Blevins taking the win in a final-lap sprint over teammates Martin Vidaurre and Adrien Boichis. The team didn’t get it handed to them, though. A ten-rider lead group made for a much tenser affair than the previous weekend’s domination. Blevins used his short track legs to seal the deal in the final meters, then got all philosophical in the finish area: “We were just so locked in as a unit,” he said. “Iron sharpens iron.”

Big picture: Canadians rising, but broadcast blues linger

Isabella Holmgren is undefeated. Jenn Jackson is climbing into form. Ella Macphee just landed on a world cup podium. And Canadian fans? We’re refreshing social media and digging through janky geo-blocked streams just to catch a glimpse. The FloBikes coverage is spotty at best and the promised YouTube live feed is also unreliable. Hopefully the coverage gets better when the World Cup moves to Europe on May 9-11.