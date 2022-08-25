Home > MTB

Canadians show speed across categories in qualifying at DH world champs

Photo by: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
August 25, 2022
Canadians are poised for a big day of downhill at world championships after qualifying on Thursday. A fleet of Canucks are through to Saturday’s finals and on track for potential podium finishes. Jackson Goldstone, Gracey Hemstreet and Bodhi Kuhn lead the juniors, all qualifying in top-3 positions. Finn Iles sits sixth after qualifying, well within striking range of fastest qualifier, Benoit Coulanges of France.

Downhill world championships take place Saturday, Aug 27 in Les Gets, France.

Junior men and women

Jackson Goldstone is the top Canadian in the junior men’s qualifying. But the current junior men’s world champ will have to make up 3.739 seconds to rival Jordan Williams of Great Britain if he wants to defend the title. Bodhi Kuhn adds another Canadian prospect, qualifying third on Thursday.

Marcus Goguen in 12th, Coen Skrypnek in 18th Max Halchuck in 39th, and Wei Tien Ho in 44th all advance to Saturday’s finals. Tegan Cruz, Elijah Barron and Eva Leikermoser did not start Thursday’s qualifying after crashes in practice.

Gracey Hemstreet leads the junior women in France. She qualifies third behind reigning world champ, Izabela Yankova of Bulgaria. Joy Atalla of Fernie, B.C. will join Hemstreet in Saturday’s finals after seeding 10th.

Elite men and women

Finn Iles squeezes into sixth, at top Canadian in the elite men’s qualifying. Unsurprisingly, the French are at the top of the standings. But, with Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier injured, it is Benoit Coulanges taking pole position into Saturday’s finals. Amaury Pierron followed 0.240 seconds slower. Angel Suarez of Spain disrupts the French parade, qualifying third ahead of Thibaut Daprela.

Other than Iles, the Canadian men cluster together on the results sheet. Kirk McDowall is next fastest, in 31st. Jakob Jewett follos in 34th, Mark Wallace 36th, Lucas Cruz 37th, Jack Pelland 46th and Gabe Neron 54th.

Likewise in the women’s event, Myriam Nicole qualifies fastest by a massive 6.686-second margin. Nina Hoffmann and Eleonora Farina. Camille Balanche puts in an impressive sixth, even with a recently-broken collarbone.

Bailey Goldstone leads the Canadian women into finals after qualifying 24th. She’ll be joined by Chandrima Lavoie on Saturday.

Qualifying results: 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite men’s DH

1 COULANGES Benoit FRA 3:26.074
2 PIERRON Amaury FRA +0.240
3 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel ESP +1.776
4 DAPRELA Thibaut FRA +2.459
5 BROSNAN Troy AUS +2.823
6 ILES Finn CAN +2.857
7 KERR Bernard GBR +2.979
8 BRUNI Loic FRA +4.181
9 MINNAAR Greg RSA +4.187
10 GWIN Aaron USA +4.397
11 DUNNE Ronan IRL +4.541
12 SHAW Luca USA +4.981
13 KOLB Andreas AUT +5.014
14 VERGIER Loris FRA +5.385
15 ZWAR Oliver SWE +5.990
16 MEIER-SMITH Luke AUS +6.003
17 LEVESQUE Dylan FRA +6.630
18 ZWAR KVIST Benjamin SWE +7.265
19 KERR Henry IRL +7.346
20 HARTENSTERN Max GER +7.475

Elite women’s DH

1 NICOLE Myriam FRA 3:56.654
2 HOFFMANN Nina GER +6.686
3 FARINA Eleonora ITA +7.346
4 HÖLL Valentina AUT +7.681
5 HRASTNIK Monika SLO +13.783
6 BALANCHE Camille SUI +14.963
7 FERGUSON Louise-Anna GBR +16.145
8 BLEWITT Jess NZL +17.282
9 BERNARD Mathilde FRA +20.156
10 PIERRINI Léona FRA +22.866
11 VAN DER VELDEN Siel BEL +26.078
12 WIDMANN Veronika ITA +26.124
13 CHAPPAZ Lauryne FRA +26.786
14 NEWKIRK Anna USA +27.562
15 SALAZAR Mariana ESA +34.505
16 JOHNSET Mille NOR +35.718
17 MUIRHEAD Kalani NZL +36.535
18 FISHER Stacey GBR +36.789
19 SMITH Ellie AUS +38.065
20 GERMANN Anna Charlotte GER +42.152

Junior men’s DH

1 WILLIAMS Jordan GBR 3:31.361
2 GOLDSTONE Jackson CAN +3.739
3 KUHN Bodhi CAN +6.973
4 HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian COL +8.173
5 MARINI Hugo FRA +8.501
6 PINKERTON Ryan USA +8.897
7 BRODIE William GBR +9.506
8 MARTIN Loïc FRA +9.629
9 PONTVIANNE Nathan FRA +9.693
10 WAYMAN Alex NZL +10.065
11 ABELLA Léo FRA +10.917
12 GOGUEN Marcus CAN +10.990
13 FUGAZZA Nicholas ITA +12.369
14 KIM Sascha AUS +12.575
15 PIERCY Jack GBR +12.746
16 DRISCOLL Andrew USA +12.813
17 VIARDOT Kimi FRA +13.594
18 SKRYPNEK Coen CAN +14.103
19 BALDWIN Mario AUS +14.313
20 CAPPELLO Davide ITA +14.493

Junior women’s DH

1 YANKOVA Izabela BUL 4:14.165
2 HASTINGS Jenna NZL +4.565
3 HEMSTREET Gracey CAN +5.050
4 LASSUS Alizes FRA +5.288
5 GALE Phoebe GBR +8.265
6 BOULADOU Lisa FRA +8.689
7 ROA SANCHEZ Valentina COL +10.405
8 EMPEY Elise AUS +21.826
9 KENYON Aimi GBR +26.952
10 ATTALLA Joy CAN +32.844
11 LANGLOIS Suzy FRA +42.745
12 FLAVELL Caitlin NZL +46.218
13 DE NOOYER Elle AUS +48.016
14 MCCULLY Bethany GBR +48.630
15 MIELKE Connor AUS +51.209
16 POLLOCK Poppy AUS +59.208
17 TOSHEVA Denitsa BUL +1:02.279
18 ZAMORA NOVALES Kira ESP +1:57.155