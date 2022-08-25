Canadians show speed across categories in qualifying at DH world champs

Canadians are poised for a big day of downhill at world championships after qualifying on Thursday. A fleet of Canucks are through to Saturday’s finals and on track for potential podium finishes. Jackson Goldstone, Gracey Hemstreet and Bodhi Kuhn lead the juniors, all qualifying in top-3 positions. Finn Iles sits sixth after qualifying, well within striking range of fastest qualifier, Benoit Coulanges of France.

Downhill world championships take place Saturday, Aug 27 in Les Gets, France.

Junior men and women

Jackson Goldstone is the top Canadian in the junior men’s qualifying. But the current junior men’s world champ will have to make up 3.739 seconds to rival Jordan Williams of Great Britain if he wants to defend the title. Bodhi Kuhn adds another Canadian prospect, qualifying third on Thursday.

Marcus Goguen in 12th, Coen Skrypnek in 18th Max Halchuck in 39th, and Wei Tien Ho in 44th all advance to Saturday’s finals. Tegan Cruz, Elijah Barron and Eva Leikermoser did not start Thursday’s qualifying after crashes in practice.

Gracey Hemstreet leads the junior women in France. She qualifies third behind reigning world champ, Izabela Yankova of Bulgaria. Joy Atalla of Fernie, B.C. will join Hemstreet in Saturday’s finals after seeding 10th.

Elite men and women

Finn Iles squeezes into sixth, at top Canadian in the elite men’s qualifying. Unsurprisingly, the French are at the top of the standings. But, with Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier injured, it is Benoit Coulanges taking pole position into Saturday’s finals. Amaury Pierron followed 0.240 seconds slower. Angel Suarez of Spain disrupts the French parade, qualifying third ahead of Thibaut Daprela.

Other than Iles, the Canadian men cluster together on the results sheet. Kirk McDowall is next fastest, in 31st. Jakob Jewett follos in 34th, Mark Wallace 36th, Lucas Cruz 37th, Jack Pelland 46th and Gabe Neron 54th.

Likewise in the women’s event, Myriam Nicole qualifies fastest by a massive 6.686-second margin. Nina Hoffmann and Eleonora Farina. Camille Balanche puts in an impressive sixth, even with a recently-broken collarbone.

Bailey Goldstone leads the Canadian women into finals after qualifying 24th. She’ll be joined by Chandrima Lavoie on Saturday.

Qualifying results: 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite men’s DH

Elite women’s DH

Junior men’s DH

Junior women’s DH