Canadians start strong at the US Cup as world cup season looms

The US Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas, delivered what it’s known for: a brutally fast early-season test against some of the best. For Canadian riders, it was a chance to blow off the winter rust, grab valuable UCI points and size up the competition before the world cup season kicks off. The star of the show undoubtedly was Jenn Jackson who battled with Kate Courtney throughout the weekend, eventually beating her in the points-heavy HC race on the Saturday.

“Really happy with the week, especially being able to even the score a bit and win the HC on the last day,” she said.

Many other Canadians had a stellar weekend. Among them were Carter Woods, Tyler Orschel, Ella McPhee, Marin Lowe, Rafaelle Carrier and more.

Owen Clark’s solid week of racing

Owen Clark came away feeling fired up after hanging with the front group. “It was fantastic to challenge myself to stay on those punchy climbs every lap,” Clark said. “This was the best I’ve ever felt starting a season. Everything—from training to just life—clicked this winter.”

Clark placed third in the UCI C1 XCO men elite, and fourth in the UCI C3 XCC men elite and UCI HC XCO men elite races.

With strong legs and good vibes, Clark now looks ahead to the first two world cup stops in Brazil. “I’ve never been down there, so I’m excited to experience a new race atmosphere and kick off the international season.”

Ella McPhee battles through a tough weekend to fifth in elite

For Canadian U23 rider Ella McPhee, Fayetteville served up plenty of challenges—and rewards. After battling a flat tire and a tough short track, she dug deep to take fifth in the Elite women’s HC race.

“I stayed calm when the flat happened, powered through, and just trusted the training I’d done,” McPhee said. “That helped me finish strong when it counted.”

The decision to race elite, she added, was all about experience.

“This field was stacked—lots of women with world cup podiums. But that’s why you’re here—to learn and see where you’re at.”

McPhee now shifts focus to joining her Wilier Vittoria Factory Team for the world cups in Brazil, followed by Continental Champs in Costa Rica.

“I’m so pumped to reconnect with the team and get the full world cup experience.”

Maxime St-onge races smart and aggressive

For Maxime St-onge, Fayetteville was familiar ground—and it showed. After four years racing this event, he knew what it would take.

“It’s about pushing hard but staying smooth because there are so many spots where you can flat,” he said.

St-onge launched a strong attack on lap two. He stuck with the lead group until a final move on the last climb. “I didn’t put pressure on myself and just raced smart. There were at least ten guys capable of winning—managing fatigue and avoiding mechanicals was everything.”

He won the UCI HC XCO men under 23, place second in the UCI C1 XCO men under 23

For St-onge, like many, Fayetteville was the perfect launch pad. “It’s important to grab early points and represent Canada on the results sheet,” he said. “Now, I’m fired up for Brazil.”

Next stop: Brazil

With the US Cup in the rearview, Canadian racers are shifting focus to the first two UCI mountain bike world cups in Brazil. From rookies like McPhee testing themselves against the world’s best to veterans like St-Onge sharpening form, it’s game on for 2025.