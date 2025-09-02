Canadians take gold and bronze at enduro world championships

Elly Hoskin pulled off one of the biggest accomplishments of her career over the weekend by claiming the elite women’s enduro world title. Winning herself a rainbow jersey she never expected to earn.

“That definitely wasn’t on my bingo card for this week!!” she wrote after her win. “Had to take the week one day and one stage at a time… But I had a few moments to pinch myself and enjoy the fact that I got to race at world championships.”

Her composure, power and unwavering focus earned her gold. And in turn, she won Canada’s first elite women’s world championship title in enduro.

“Forever grateful to have these opportunities… this is much more than an individual sport,” she added, thanking her support team, coach, sponsors and loved ones.

Jamieson on men’s podium

Canada’s strong weekend was doubled up when Elliot Jamieson roared across the finish line to take bronze in the elite men’s category.

“EDR world championships bronze … words can’t explain how grateful and stoked I am to have achieved this with the most amazing people around me,” he said.

Melamed under pressure

Jesse Melamed delivered another performance packed with courage, riding through pain, crashes and setbacks to land sixth in a punishing elite men’s field.

“Worlds really is special… I didn’t have the best lead up with a flared up old injury and a huge crash in practice, but still I believed I could do it,” he said. “I showed up ready to race and lay it all on the line. Sometimes it goes and sometimes it doesn’t.”

He celebrated the weekend’s winners Hoskin, Jamieson and Richie Rude, while affirming that 2026 is already in sharp focus.

Canadians endure

With two podiums, Canada emerged from the championships with more than personal accolades: it became the weekend’s standout nation. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau came in ninth place overall and Geza Rodgers placed 14th. In the men’s category Leif Rodgers placed eighth and Wei Tien Ho cracked the top 20 coming in 18th place.