Canadians take on the U.S. Cup in Arkansas this weekend

The second stop of the U.S. Cup is this weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas and a strong crew of Canadian cross-country racers is in the mix. With points, bragging rights and early-season form on the line, it’s shaping up to be a proper throw down—and you can watch it all live.

Gunnar Holmgren, Carter Woods and Jenn Jackson are all lining up, testing their legs against a deepfield that includes U.S. heavy hitters and some fast Euros shaking off the winter rust. Tyler Orschel is also back in the mix, racing the XCO twice this weekend. “The field is stacked—it’s going to be full gas from the gun,” Orschel told me from Fayetteville.

Fast tracks and full gas racing

Fayetteville’s course is no joke—fast, flowy and wide open in spots, but with just enough punchy climbs and technical bits to shake things up. And with wind conditions shifting the schedule, riders are in for a long weekend of hard efforts and tactical racing.

The short track might be light on points, but the XCO races will be where the fireworks really kick off. Expect Canadian riders to be right in the mix, testing their early season legs as they build toward the world cup season.

How to watch

If you’re into XC racing—or just want to see how the Canadians stack up—insidermtb.com is streaming the racing live all weekend. It’s rare to get this kind of coverage outside the world cups, so if you’re a fan of the sport, this is one worth tuning in for.

Catch the racing. Cheer for the Canadians. It’s going to be a battle. Head over to this YouTube channel for live and direct action.

Schedule

After strong winds delayed Wednesday’s race, the new schedule can be found here. XCO begins on Thursday, Mar. 20, XCC is on Friday and another XCO takes place again on Saturday.