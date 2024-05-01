Canadians to watch when downhill World Cup starts in Fort William this weekend

Downhill World Cup racing is, finally, just days away. There’s no easing into the season, either. After a long winter, racers will be greeted by the brutal, long and exhausting Fort William venue in Scotland. Many Canadians on our “who to watch” list already have a few race starts, and podiums, under their belts this season. Whether that’s a Crankworx podium streak or racing Stateside at the NW Cup, the Canucks are looking fast this year.

Here’s our preview of the Canadians to watch when the World Cup starts this weekend in Fort William Scotland. As for how to watch, live broadcasts remain mixed between Flobikes (which, for the first two XC rounds, just tapped into a European feed) and UCI’s YouTube channel for elite semi-finals and junior finals.

Elite Women

Sunshine Coast sensation Gracey Hemstreet will lead the Canadian women in Fort William. She lines up for her second year of elite racing with the added confidence of a huge, and historic, performance at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena. Hemstreet will also benefit from the backing of a resurgent and highly committed Norco team, recently renamed Norco Racing Division.

Several juniors graduated into elite with the end of last season, too. We’ll see how many of them are headed to Fort William this year.

Hemstreet will face a very solid women’s field. Vali Höll remains the rider to beat, though Louise Ferguson, Tahnée Seagrave, Marine Cabirou and Monika Hrastnik all challenged the young Austrian last year. Myriam Nicole and Camille Balanche are also back in the running after injuries derailed their ’23 seasons. With only 10 spots in the elite women’s final, that’ almost as many favourites as UCI allows into the final.

Elite Men

After an absolutely massive 2023 season, where both Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone wore the elite men’s World Cup leader’s jersey at one point or another, 2024 is shaping up to be another belter.

Iles is back and already has his sights set on a big result. He’ll be the top-ranked Canuck rolling into Fort Bill.

The less positive news is that Goldstone is still on the injured reserve list after his high-speed crash at Hardline Maydena. Damage to the knee of Syndicate’s downhill savant will keep him off the bike long enough that the team added another rider to its roster to fill out the ranks for the first few rounds.

Bodhi Kuhn, another rider that wore a World Cup leader’s jersey in 2023 in the junior men’s category, steps up to make his elite debut. The Trek Factory Racing rider from Rossland, B.C. lost his World Cup lead when he took the (appropriately) cautious approach to returning from an injury. That means he’ll be fired up to prove himself among the elites this season.

Mark Wallace leads an interesting new team, the We Are One Momentum Project. The Vancouver Island rider will line up on a prototype made-in-Canada carbon fibre bike from the Kamloops, B.C. brand this year. From the looks of things, he’s already up to speed on the new machine.

The big name at Norco these days may be Greg Minnaar, but Pemberton, B.C.’s Lucas Cruz has delivered the brand some of its best elite men’s results in recent years. The Canadian national champ is back in action after an ankle injury stalled his ’23 season and, with Minnaar promising mentorship, should be on pace this year. Norco is also hinting we might get to see engineer-racer marvel and former national champion Kirk McDowell on more start lines as the brand continues to develop its DH rig.

Jakob Jewett started his year off with a string of podiums at Crankworx Rotorua. He added another win, on top of a five-deep sweep of the opening NW Cup round in Washington, aboard that Pivot Factory Racing prototype everyone’s talking about.

Tegan Cruz, younger brother to Lucas, graduates to elites with his new NS Bikes team. After very solid junior results, it’ll be interesting to see the Pemberton racer chase his brother into the main show.

Seth Sherlock, now part of Gwin Racing after years with the Intense Factory Racing program. The Squamish racer will now be on Crestline bikes.

That’s a long list, but it is not even close to all of the Canadians that will be in the elite men’s race. The legacy of Steve Smith continues to grow and gain momentum every year. What a time to be a fan of downhill in Canada!

Who will the Canadians be racing? Everyone. Loic Bruni’s back. Amaury Pierron’s in the saddle. Loris Vergier is looking fast. Greg Minnaar will be looking to prove himself independent of the Syndicate. The list is long, and fast.

Junior men

Every season turns over a new crop of racers in the highly competitive junior category. With Bodhi Kuhn and U.S. World Cup winner Ryan Pinkerton both moving to elites, there’s a lot of podium steps open for a new name to step in to fill their shoes.

Dane Jewett, younger brother to Jakob and also on Pivot, is one Canadian looking to move up the junior standings. Ryan Griffith, his teammate on Pivot, is also looking fast.

Jon Mozell is the other half of the We Are One Momentum Project. It’s a smaller program but, with a teammate like Wallace and Mozell’s speed, he’ll be looking to add more podiums to his Les Gets result in 2023 when this year gets underway.

Dylan Marino and Jake Polito lead at the Whistler-based Outlaw United program. With solid results at NW Cup and a year of World Cup racing already, they’ll look for more results this year.

Junior women

Last year’s top Canadian, Sophi Lawrence, moves up to elite. So does Canadian junior national champion Joy Attalla of Fernie. Canada Cup champ, Tayte Proulx-Royds is still too young for World Cup racing. So the Canadian lead on the World Cup scene is wide open.