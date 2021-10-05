Canmore Canada Cup XCO closes out 2021 return to racing

Canada Cup cross country racing wrapped up for 2021 at the scenic Canmore Nordic Centre, closing out a season that visited Quebec, Alberta and the East Coast over the summer and fall.

Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) stormed to a pair of victories – in XCC and full-distance XCO. Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) and Jocelyn Stel (Cyclepath Oakville) split the women’s elite events, with Jackson taking the XCO win and Stel winning Friday’s short track. For both Bouchard and Jackson, it is their first elite wins in their newly-won XCO national champions jerseys.

Elite Racing – New champions and the Blue Train

In the elite men’s race, Léandre Bouchard and Marc Andre Fortier put their Pivot Cycles-OTE on the podium’s top two steps in both XCO and the newer XCC format. Bouchard took both wins with Fortier backing him up in second. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) joined the two Quebec riders on the XCO podium, while Malcolm Barton (Norco Shredders) sprinted to third in the XCC event.

In the women’s racing, Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) delivered a dominant win in the XCO event. The new elite XCO national champion rode solo to finish six minutes ahead of her closest rival. Jocelyn Stel (Cylepath Oakville) took the elite women’s XCC race as well as second in the XCO event. Julianne Sarrazin (VPDH-Plaisir gastronomique) rounded out the XCO podium in third. Emma Olson (Club Mathieu) and Emily Wiliams (Ellevate XC) joined Stel on the XCC podium.

Junior and U17 racing

In the junior women’s racing, Jenaya Francis (Juventis) and Marie Fay St.-Onge (Dalbix Siboire) traded podium positions between races. Francis win the XCC ahead of St.-Onge. Then St.-Onge took the win in the longer race with Francis in second. Mara Roldan (Charge BC XC) finished third both days.

Felix Bouchard (CC MSA) was the fastest junior man in Canmore, winning the XCO event and taking second behind Samuel Hard (Reno Devo) in the XCC. Zorak Paille (VPSH-Plaisir Gastronomique) finished second in the XCO, while Simon Ruelland (Equipe du Quebec/CVM Sigma Assurance) was third both days.

Morin Lowe (Pendrel Racing) doubled up with two u17 wins in Canmore. Sarah Roberts (Cycling BC) and Aida Boonstra (RMCC) finished second and third in the XCO event. Boonstra went one better in the XCC, placing second ahead of Madeleine Pollock (Cycling BC/DEVO)

Cam McCallum (Charge BC XC) and Jacob Roy (PONSSE) leave Alberta with wins. McCallum led the u17 XCO ahead of Maxime St.-Onge (Dalbix Siboire) and Mika Comaniuk (VPDH-Plaisir gastronomique). Roy won the high-speed XCC race, followed by Noah Rubuliak (Giant Canada Off Road Team) and, again, Comaniuk in third.

Cycling Canada is already looking ahead to 2021. The national sporting body released outlines of next year’s race calendar which, again, will span from the East Coast to Alberta for the cross country crowd.