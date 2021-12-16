Canyon is giving away a custom fat bike and matching chainsaw

Canyon is celebrating its first anniversary in the Great White North in the most Canadian way possible. The German direct-to-consumer brand is raffling off a Dude CF 9 fat bike just on time for winter, custom painted with a Canyon snowflake. With that, you get a matching Stihl chainsaw, too.

Canyon Dude CF9 Custom "Snowflake Explorer" graphics Ride through winter in comfort

Canyon Dude CF 9 – Snowflake Explorer edition

Canyon’s fat bike, the Dude CF 9, comes with what you’d expect from a top-end build ready to survive a winter of riding on snow. The carbon fibre hardtail frame comes set up with a suspension fork and massive Maxxis tires. While the Dude CF 9 is available anytime, the Snowflake Explorer edition is custom painted to mark Canyon’s arrival in Canada. The ice blue and white colour scheme will feel at home on the most wintery of rides.

For those of you that aren’t just getting after it in winter months, but making the trails better for everyone else, too, Canyon is sending out this Dude with a special gift. A special-edition electric-powered mini Stihl chainsaw will help you keep up with trail maintenance, big adventures, or whatever work you need done around the house. The special part is a custom snowflake paint scheme on the Stihl to match the fat bike.

Entries for Canyon’s Dude CF 9 Snowflake Explorer and matching Stihl mini-chainsaw open on Dec. 16, 2021. Contest closes Jan. 31, 2022. Sign up for your chance to win at Canyon.com. If you don’t win the bike there’s more limited-edition gear up for grabs including water-bottle cages and apparel. Participants must be Canadian residents and 18 years or older to enter.