Canyon has a new home in Ontario

Canyon Bicycles is strengthening its presence in Canada with the appointment of David Cathcart as the company’s first Canadian market manager. The role, announced this week, marks the first time the direct-to-consumer brand will have dedicated leadership based in Canada.

Until now, Canadian customers have had access to selected Canyon bikes but limited on-the-ground support. Cathcart’s role will focus on bridging that gap. Through rider events, test ride opportunities, local ambassador programs and an authorized service partner network.

A veteran of the cycling industry

Cathcart brings more than 25 years of experience in global sales, marketing and leadership roles across the cycling industry. He has previously held senior positions with companies including Rocky Mountain, Garneau and Saris Cycling Group.

“Canada has an amazing riding culture and connecting more directly with that community is the next step in our journey,” said Canyon US General Manager Ben Coates.

“David brings a rich history of cycling knowledge to the team that will ensure we take the right steps in significantly upping our game across all rider touchpoints in Canada, soon.”

Based in Peterborough, Ont., Cathcart will work with Canyon’s North American operations in Carlsbad, California. As well as the company’s headquarters in Koblenz, Germany.

Building service and community

The new role will focus on expanding Canyon’s Canadian reach through customer service improvements and local partnerships. Cathcart will also work to create demo opportunities and community events. Giving Canadian riders more direct access to Canyon’s full product line.

“The opportunity to now lead the business and bring Canadian customers closer to Canyon is a dream come true,” Cathcart said. “We’ll continue to make sure we’re known for producing the best bikes at the best price with an agile business approach and I’m excited to bring these benefits home to Canadian riders.”

Looking ahead

The company plans to open a Canadian office in the future, though no timeline or location has been announced. Canyon, founded in Germany, has grown into one of the world’s largest direct-to-consumer bike brands.