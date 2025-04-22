Canyon launches new Spectral AL trail bike

Canyon has officially released the all-new Spectral AL, a stripped-back alloy version of its popular carbon Spectral trail bike. It’s designed for riders who value reliability and capability over bells and whistles. The Spectral AL brings the geometry and attitude of its carbon sibling into a more accessible (read affordable), aluminum frame.

Familiar geometry, refined construction

The new Spectral AL mirrors the ride character of the Spectral CF, with 150 mm of front travel and 140 mm in the rear. Plus it has the the same versatile geometry of the CF making it comfortable for climbing and confident for descending. Riders can choose between full 29-inch wheels or a mullet setup depending on frame size and preference.

Canyon’s engineering team reworked the frame to highlight the strengths of aluminum. The result is clean tubing, forged frame details and durable construction. Canyon claims these bikes are for everyday use and long-haul performance.

Options for every rider

The Spectral AL lineup includes three models, each aimed at a different type of rider and budget:

Spectral AL 5: An entry-level build that leans on a Shimano Deore drivetrain and RockShox Lyrik suspension for durability and trail-ready performance.

Spectral AL 6: Steps up with a Fox 36 Performance fork and a Shimano SLX drivetrain, offering solid upgrades while keeping pricing competitive.

Spectral AL CLLCTV Fabio Wibmer edition: A top-tier build with SRAM AXS electronic shifting, RockShox Ultimate suspension and custom graphics from Wibmer himself.

Built for Versatility and Value

The Spectral AL is a trail bike that aims to handle a wide range of terrain without overcomplicating things. Its 64-degree head angle and 76.5-degree seat angle are right in the modern trail bike sweet spot. Add in room for full-size water bottles and clean internal routing. As always, the bikes are available through Canyon’s direct-to-consumer platform. They’re obviously aiming to offer a solid ride for riders who prefer practicality over polish, or are looking at the price tag more than the componenet list.