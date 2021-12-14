Canyon Sender CFR adds more mixed wheel options for 2022

After a big year at the races for the Sender CFR, Canyon is making a few, key updates to its downhill race bike. The new year sees new colours, of course, as well as more wheel size options and the new Sender CFR Underdog, for those aiming for performance on a budget.

Canyon Sender CFR: What’s new for 2022?

While most of the Sender CFR remains unchanged from what Mark Wallace, Troy Brosnan and Tahnhee Seagrave raced all year, there are some new features. The bright orange colour that the Canyon Cllctv team raced at the Maribor and Snowshoe World Cup rounds is now available to the public. If you’re looking for something a little more understated, the second colour option is black and silver.

One major change is the option to run a mixed wheel size, or “Mullett” option on the Sender. The 2021 model came in mixed wheels for Small and Medium frames and matching 29″ for L and XL. For 2022, riders on Medium and Large frames will have their choice between the two set-ups.

Canyon takes a no-compromise approach that requires a dedicated rear end for each wheel size, instead of a flip-chip. So riders have to pick their preference at the time of ordering and stick with it. But it does give riders the choice between matching 29″ – for all-out speed – or the more manoeuvrable mixed set of a 27.5″ rear wheel and 29″ up front.

Canyon Sender CFR Underdog

The top-end Canyon CFR comes kitted out as you would expect. No expenses spared, it’s dressed in Fox Factory suspension, SRAM X01 DH groupset and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Not every racer can shell out for a pro-level build, of course. For those working their way up the ranks, Canyon’s put together the Sender CFR Underdog. With a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate and Super Deluxe C Ultimate shock, the Underdog spends where it makes the biggest impact and saves money where it can. As Canyon puts it, “a little less show, but still plenty of go.”

What stays the same?

The Sender CFR platform served as the debut for several features that have now made their way across Canyon’s mountain bike line. Replaceable thread inserts, noise-reducing frame protection and fully guided internal cable routing all started in the World Cup pits and all return for 2022. There’s also a long/short chainstay option again this year, changing rear centre by 10-mm and giving the bike more flexibility. The Reach adjust headset is back as well.

2022 Canyon Sender CFR pricing and availability

Canyon brings the top-end Sender CFR in at $9,100. The CFR Underdog chases at $7,150. Both are available exclusively at canyon.com starting December 14, 2021.