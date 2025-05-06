Canyon unveils high-pivot Sender CFR downhill bike

Canyon has released a full overhaul of its downhill platform with the launch of the 2025 Sender CFR. This is a high-pivot, carbon-fibre race bike aimed squarely at world cup podiums. Already proven at the top level with Troy Brosnan’s win at Mont-Sainte-Anne. The new Sender is packed with design details intended to squeeze every bit of speed out of the roughest tracks on the planet.

Rearward axle path, improved braking traction

The big shift for 2025 is Canyon’s move to a high-pivot suspension design. Paired with an idler pulley and 200 mm of rear travel, the new layout allows the rear wheel to move backward as it compresses. Creating improved stability, bump absorption and grip at speed. Kinematics are updatedm reducing pedal kickback and improved small-bump sensitivity. A hefty dose of anti-rise (130 per cent) helps the bike stay balanced during braking.

The Sender CFR also uses a low-slung shock and linkage layout. This keeps the centre of gravity as low and central as possible. The geometry is pure speed. A slack 62.7-degree head angle, low bottom bracket and mullet wheels across the board.

Adjustability baked in

Canyon clearly designed the new Sender CFR with racers in mind. Riders can fine-tune the leverage rate, reach (+/- 8 mm via headset cups) and bottom bracket height (+/- 5 mm). There’s even a K.I.S. steering stabilizer that can be dialed in for more front-end control—or removed entirely for a traditional feel.

Fox and RockShox shock tunes are available to match rider preference and the frame features guided internal cable routing, integrated fenders and a reinforced downtube to improve durability and ease of service.

Two models, two price points

The new Sender CFR comes in two complete builds. The Sender CFR Underdog ($5,899) comes equipped with a Fox 40 Performance fork, DHX2 coil shock and SRAM Maven Bronze brakes. The Sender CFR Team ($7,749) steps it up with a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, Vivid Coil Ultimate, SRAM’s X01 DH transmission and Maven Silver brakes. The same setup raced by Canyon Factory Team riders.

For world cups and weekends

Canyon clearly built the new Sender CFR with elite-level racing in mind. But the company also paid attention to privateers and bike park riders. With proven durability, Boost 148 spacing for easier wheel swaps, and smart frame protection, the new Sender isn’t just for factory teams—it’s for anyone who wants to go fast. Downhill.