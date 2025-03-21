Cape Epic 2025 delivers brutal racing—but rumours of multiple deaths were false

If there’s one thing you can count on at the Absa Cape Epic, it’s that someone will say this year’s edition was the hardest yet. And in 2025, that sentiment rang true by Stage 3. Riders were battered, bikes were broken and rumors started swirling—dark ones.

By late afternoon, whispers around the race village claimed multiple riders had died on course. The story spread fast, stoked by the day’s brutal conditions: extreme heat, deep sand and relentless climbs that pushed even the strongest pros. Some media outlets even ran unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

But by Thursday morning, race officials confirmed it wasn’t true.

Overheating

Stage 3 of the 2025 Cape Epic was the kind of day riders tell stories about for years—or try to forget entirely. 78 km with 2450 m of ups. GPS devices clocked temperatures well over 40°C.

Multiple teams abandoned, mechanicals stacked up, and medics were busy all day treating riders for dehydration, heat exhaustion, and crashes. It was ugly—and exactly what Cape Epic is known for.

The power of a rumour

So where did the death rumors start? It’s hard to say, but race veterans weren’t surprised. The Cape Epic has a history of drama, and in the chaos of a day like Stage 3, stories spread like wildfire.

The legend grows

The 2025 Cape Epic reminded everyone why it’s called the “Tour de France of mountain biking.” It’s not just a race—it’s an ordeal. And while the death rumors were false, the suffering was very real.

Two stages to go

With just two stages to go, the race ain’t over yet. There’s plenty of kms and climbing to go, with more drama undoubtedly coming up.

Canadians eh!

The Canadian contingent is small but mighty with Cory Wallace sitting in fourth overall in the masters men category. The father/daughter team of Hannah and Kevin Simms is in fifth overall in the mixed category. Andrew L’Esperance and teammate Rob Britton are in a very respectable 24th place overall in the UCI men’s category. And Lespy’s wife Haley Smith is sitting in seventh place in the UCI women’s division.

Highlights

If you haven’t been watching, here are all the highlights up till now. Check it out.