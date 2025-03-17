Cape Epic 2025: Where to watch the ultimate test of endurance, strategy and grit

Some races test your speed. Others test your endurance. The Cape Epic? It tests everything. Spanning almost 700 km and climbing more than 16,000 metres across South Africa’s Western Cape, the 2025 edition is shaping up to be another brutal and unpredictable battle.

For the world’s best marathon racers, the Cape Epic is the biggest prize of the year. For amateurs, it’s a soul-crushing bucket list event that leaves riders questioning their life choices somewhere deep in the unforgiving heat. One thing is certain—no one comes out of this race unchanged.

Tactics over power

The Cape Epic isn’t won in a single stage. It’s a calculated game of endurance, teamwork and patience. Blow up too early, and the race will break you. But wait too long, and the leaders will already be gone.

Survival mode until the finish

No one rides the Cape Epic alone. Teammates must work together, suffer together and drag each other through the inevitable dark moments. The ones who make it to the finish aren’t just strong—they’re survivors.

Suffering Canadians

A number of Canadians are currently in the pain cave, racing through the heat, the dust and the elevation changes. Andrew L’Esperance is in the mix with Rob Britton. L’Espy’s wife Haley Smith is teamed up with Aussie Ella Bloor.

24 hour world champion Cory Wallace is currently in the mix. He’s currently in third place overall in the master’s category with Swiss team mate Christophe Sauser. Canadian Andrew Attwell is also racing the master’s class with British partner James Cameron. Canadian Warren Lamb is riding with SOuth African Carl Adendorff. And Jean-Nicolas Lussier with Alber-Philippe Forest complete the master’s men contingent.

Beukes Vorster is racing the grand master’s men division. As are Chris Weinhaupl and Kelly Wilson.

Victor Verrault and William Maltais Pilote are another Canadian team in the open men category. So are Jeremy Morel and Maxim Morel. André-René Leclerc and Marc Aucoin are also team mates in this category.

Hanna Simms and her dad Kevin Simms are doing great in the mixed category after the first stage. Samuel Mottram and Darcie Young are also reacing the mixed category. Sharon McDowell-Larsen is racing with an american team mate in the mixed category.

Where to watch

If you want to watch all the action, you can tune into the Epic Series YouTube channel. So far they’ve been doing a great job of broadcasting the race. If you’re ready to watch five-to-eight hours of TV at a time, they’ve got you covered. Otherwise, they’re doing highlight reels of each day. And if you want to check out live results, you can find them here.