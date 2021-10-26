Cory Wallace finishes Cape Epic in the top-20

Jasper, Alta.’s Cory Wallace and his South African teammate Craig Boyes finished the 2021 Absa Cape Epic on a high note, landing their best stage finish of the week. Wallace and Boyes rolled across the line 16th on the final day of racing. That bumps the Canadian-South African duo inside the top-20 overall, to end their race in 19th.

At the front of the race, Dutch-Portuguese duo Hans Becking and Jose Dias landed their third stage win of the 2021 Cape Epic, pushing the Buff Scott team into third overall. But it was NinetyOne-songo-Specialized’s star-studded team of 2020 world champion Jordan Sarrou and teammate Mathew Beers, who crossed the line four seconds later, taking the overall win. Beers and Sarrou’s final lead was 8:59 after eight days of racing. Bulls #2 team of Martin Frey and Simon Stiebjahn finished third on the stage, protecting their second overall placing.

In the women’s race, Laura Stigger and Sina Frei made history as the youngest women’s team to win the demanding Cape Epic stage race. The Austrian and Tokyo Olympic medallist Swiss rider did so in commanding fashion, too. The NinetyOne-songo-Specialized dominated all week, winning every single stage of this year’s Cape Epic.

Faces CST’s South African duo of Candice Lill and Mariske Strauss rode consistently in the later half of the week to take second overall. Team Salusmed’s Ariane Luthi and Robyn de Groot battled through injury to hold onto the final podium position.

2021 Absa Cape Epic: Stage 7 Race Recap