Carson Storch makes good use of a helicopter in ‘Electric Beaver’

How do you make the massive jump line you’ve built stand out from some of the other massive jump lines out there? Well, you could start your run by jumping out of a helicopter. Taking a little inspiration from Danny Way, Carson Storch kicks off his new video, Electric Beaver, in a truly memorable way.

What follows is no less amazing. Storch flows his outsized jump line with the incredible style the Oregon-based rider has built his name on. It’s amazing riding, and it sounds like it’s just the start of something bigger.

Carson Storch: Electric Beaver

What’s Carson Storch say about Electric Beaver?

“Electric Beaver is a project that stemmed from our collected passion for moving dirt. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it’s finished and this video is out! The long-term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavors that include this line….

Thank you to the partners who helped make this a reality:

10 Barrel Brewing, RedBull, SR Suntour, Ride Concepts, Can Am Off-Road, and Bros & Hoes Landscaping.”

Film/Edit: Christian Rigal

Music: Richie Follin

Additional film: Clay Porter & Jonathon Chandler

Sound: Keith White

Color: John Anastocio

Titles: Kelly Bolton