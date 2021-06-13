Carter Woods fifth in Austrian World Cup

After a stunning start to his World Cup season, taking back-to-back wins in Germany and Czech Republic, Carter Woods added a fifth place finish in Leogang, Austria on Sunday.

Under-23 Men

Another North American, Riley Amos of the United States, claimed the men’s under-23 win on the steep Leogang course. Amos led from start to finish in Leogang, keeping the u23 World Cup in North American hand’s for another week.

Woods (Norco Factory Team) fought back from 10th position at the half way point of the race, putting in the fastest last lap to claim fifth. The Canadian now holds a 20-point lead in the world cup over his American rival.

After two strong World Cup’s, Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) pulled out after the first lap on Sunday. That leaves Tyler Clark as the next-fastest Canadian in 45th. Charles Antoine St.-Onge finished next in 66th, two spots ahead of Victor Verreault. Jeremie La Grenade rounded out the Canadian effort in 79th.

Under-23 women

On the Women’s side, Mona Mitterwallner landed a win at home for the Austrian fans. The Trek/Vaude racer put in a dominant performance on her home-country, finishing 1 minute and 1 second ahead of Hungary’s Kata Blanka Vas in second place. Caroline Bohe (Ghost Factory Racing) delivered third for Denmark.

Roxane Vermette was the top Canadian in 32nd. Mireille Larose Gingras followed in 44th with her sister Juliette Larose Gingras in 46th.

Results: 2021 World Cup XCO #3 – Leogang, Austria

Under-23 Men

1. AMOS Riley 1:08:26 2. VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Martin (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 1:08:38

+12 3. ROTH Joel (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:09:15

+49 4. AVONDETTO Simone (TREK – PIRELLI) 1:09:20

+54 5. WOODS Carter (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC) 1:09:24

+58 6. FONTANA Filippo (CS CARABINIERI – CICLI OLYMPIA VITTORIA) 1:09:53

+1:27 7. ZANOTTI Juri (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:09:58

+1:32 8. PUNTENER Fabio (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:10:00

+1:34 9. SCHATTI Luca (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:10:15

+1:49 10. BAIR Mario (TORPADO URSUS) 1:10:27

+2:01 11. ORR Cameron 1:10:55

+2:29 12. VITTONE Andreas Emanuele (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:11:24

+2:58 13. LILLO Dario 1:11:42

+3:16 14. GLENDE Mats Tubaas 1:11:59

+3:33 15. SPENA Fabio (SF-RACING) 1:12:04

+3:38 16. AZZARO Mathis (ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC) 1:12:07

+3:41 17. LIST David 1:12:07

+3:41 18. TONEATTI Davide (TEAM RUDY PROJECT) 1:12:45

+4:19 19. ZALTSMAN Tomer (TEAMISGAV-SPECIALIZED) 1:12:46

+4:20 20. BAUMANN Janis (TREK – PIRELLI) 1:12:58

+4:32 21. KAISER Leon Reinhard (TEAM BULLS) 1:13:11

+4:45 22. WALTER Simon 1:13:19

+4:53 23. HORNY Clement (BH – WALLONIE MTB TEAM) 1:13:20

+4:54 24. MALACARNE Alex Junior (TRINITY RACING MTB) 1:13:20

+4:54 25. MARTIN Luca (KMC – ORBEA) 1:13:22

+4:56 26. GALLO FLORIDO Ignacio 1:13:26

+5:00 27. CHAZALY Louis 1:13:43

+5:17 28. EYDT Markus 1:13:57

+5:31 29. SIGEL Pirmin 1:14:19

+5:53 30. RAMIREZ DE ARELLANO PASCUAL Jose Miguel 1:14:27

+6:01 31. WIEDMANN Luke (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:14:29

+6:03 32. MILLER Alex (TREK | VAUDE) 1:14:29

+6:03 33. SOLVHOJ Oliver (TORPADO URSUS) 1:14:46

+6:20 34. JANSSENS Arne (BH – WALLONIE MTB TEAM) 1:15:03

+6:37 35. ZATLOUKAL Jan 1:15:08

+6:42 36. ROUDIL CORTINAT Axel 1:15:17

+6:51 37. MALEZSEWSKI Lukas (SCOTT CREUSE OXYGENE GUERET) 1:15:20

+6:54 38. BIRCHILL Harry 1:15:20

+6:54 39. SCHMID Gian Andri 1:15:21

+6:55 40. MULLER Timo (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:15:33

+7:07 41. TONNEAU Mathis (SUNN OFFROAD) 1:15:33

+7:07 42. BAGNON Esteban 1:15:56

+7:30 43. WRIGHT Cameron (GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM) 1:16:01

+7:35 44. CARVACHO SEVILLA Didac (IRONTECH TECNIC MENDIZ AMBISIST) 1:16:08

+7:42 45. CLARK Tyler 1:16:09

+7:43 66. ST-ONGE Charles Antoine 1:19:15

+10:49 68. VERREAULT Victor 1:05:12

+9:36 79. LA GRENADE Jeremie 1:08:00

+12:24

Under-23 Women