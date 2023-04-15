Carter Woods leads Canadians in Walmart US Cup XCC

Carter Woods and Riley Amos continued their rivalry at the Fayetteville US Cup with a short track cross country battle on Friday. The U.S. rider managed to nab the win ahead of Woods. With six Canadians storming into the men’s XCC top-10 alone, Woods wasn’t the only maple-fueled racer showing speed in Arkansas.

Elite Men: Woods vs. Amos – Rd.2

After Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) and Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) spent Wednesday trying to work out a way to unseat Chris Blevins from the XCO throne, the two younger racers were left on their own to battle for the XCC win on Friday. Like on Wednesday, the race went right to the line. Amos got his wheel in front again, adding a short track win to his XCO silver from earlier in the week.

Cole Punchard (CHC Armada) put in a big result, adding a fourth place in the elite XCC to his under-23 XCO from Wednesday. Brothers Quinton Disera (Pivot Cycles-OTE) and Peter Disera (Pivot Cycles-OTE) followed in fifth and sixth. Noah Ramsay (Batemans) earned seventh and Tyler Orschel (ZeroUno) eighth. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) made it six Canadians in the top-10 of the massive 77-rider field.

Elite Women: Jackson leads Canadians

In the elite women’s short track, it was once again Jenn Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) putting the maple leaf highest up the results sheet. Jackson trailed 12 seconds behind an al-American all-star podium of Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM), Savilia Blunk (RockRider Racing) and Gwen Gibson (Trek Factory Racing).

Juliette Tétreault (Equipe du Quebec/ACQ) squeezed into the top 15 with a 14th place finish.

US Cup pro racing in Arkansas concludes on Saturday with the week’s second XCO. Amateur racing continues in Fatetteville on Sunday.

Full Short Track XCC results from Fayetteville US Cup.