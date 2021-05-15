Woods wins back-to-back World Cups in Europe

Carter Woods is on a roll. The young Cumberland, B.C. racer won his first under-23 World Cup a week ago in Germany. He backed that up with a dominant win in brutally cold and rainy condition on Saturday in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Woods not waiting

After landing his first World Cup win seven days ago in Albstadt on a last-lap attack, Woods wasn’t leaving anything to chance this week. The Norco Factory Team rider finished 1:55 ahead of his closest competitor, Riley Amos of the U.S.A.

The two North American’s were together for the opening two laps before Woods attacked. From there, Woods consistently set the fastest lap times to cross the line solo, off the front in Nove Mesto. Amos takes second, with Alexandre Balmer (Thomus RN) of Switzerland in third.

Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) joined a long list of DNF’s on the technical Nove Mesto track after four laps.

Mitterwallner repeats

In the women’s race, Mona Mitterwallner (Trek Vaude) also won back to back races. After winning handily in Albstadt, the young Austrian had to battle down to the last lap with Caroline Bohe (Ghost Factory Racing) in Nove Mesto. Kata Blanka Vas of Hungary narrowly edged out Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Trek Factory Racing’s Harriet Harnden for the final podium spot in a very strong under-23 women’s race.

Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing) races to 20th in her second-ever World Cup, continuing her run of excellent results. Roxane Vermette (Orbea) followed close behind in 27th. Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) finished 34th and Julianne Sarrazin 53rd for Canada.

The race was broadcast on Czech TV, but georestricted. If you’re handy with a VPN, you can watch here.

Results: 2021 XCO World Cup #2 – Nove Mest, Czech Republic

Under-23 Women

1. MITTERWALLNER Mona (TREK | VAUDE) 1:25:21 2. BOHE Caroline (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 1:25:23

+2 3. VAS Kata Blanka 1:26:38

+1:17 4. PIETERSE Puck (ALPECIN – FENIX) 1:27:14

+1:53 5. HARNDEN Harriet (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 1:27:21

+2:00 6. DAUBERMANN Leonie 1:27:59

+2:38 7. SCHNEEBELI Jacqueline (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING) 1:28:23

+3:02 8. TOVO Marika (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:29:09

+3:48 9. SPECIA Giada (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:29:18

+3:57 10. PEDERSEN Sofie 1:29:22

+4:01 11. BURI Noelle (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:29:29

+4:08 12. WIEDMANN Tamara 1:29:58

+4:37 13. DETILLEUX Emeline (BH – WALLONIE MTB TEAM) 1:30:29

+5:08 14. BLOCHLINGER Ronja (FISCHER-BMC) 1:30:50

+5:29 15. SZCZECINSKA Matylda 1:30:54

+5:33 16. MEDDE Isaure (SCOTT CREUSE OXYGENE GUERET) 1:31:23

+6:02 17. KAY Anna 1:31:59

+6:38 18. PESSE Nicole (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:32:06

+6:45 19. QUEIROS Raquel 1:32:14

+6:53 20. JOHNSTON Emilly 1:32:29

+7:08 21. VAN EMPEL Fem 1:32:45

+7:24 22. ZUGER Tina (SWISS MTB PRO TEAM) 1:32:46

+7:25 23. HOLLAND Cornelia 1:32:47

+7:26 24. BLUNK Savilia 1:33:15

+7:54 25. BOUILLOUX Lea (VELCAN MTB PRO TEAM) 1:33:42

+8:21 26. SAFAROVA Zuzana (ROUVY SPECIALIZED) 1:34:28

+9:07 27. VERMETTE Roxane 1:34:30

+9:09 28. USHAKOVA Aleksandra 1:34:31

+9:10 29. BUZSAKI Virag 1:34:37

+9:16 30. GOMEZ ANDREU Lucia (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM) 1:34:49

+9:28 34. THEBERGE Marianne (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:36:02

+10:41 53. SARRAZIN Julianne 1:21:10

+12:52

Under-23 Men