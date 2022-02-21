Carter Woods second at XCO season opener

Carter Woods led a trio of Canadian podium finishers in Sunday’s cross country Olympic race at the Tripical MTB Challenge.

Woods (Norco Factory Team) finished second in the elite men’s XCO at the UCI C1 level event behind Colombia’s Diego Alfonso. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) finished third, 10 seconds behind Woods. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Team) was fifth, putting a third Canadian man in the top-10.

Cindy Montambault raced onto a star-studded elite women’s podium. The Quebec rider finished third behind U.S. duo Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Racing)

Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Racing) and Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Team) finished seventh and eighth in the elite women’s race.

Cam McCallum of Charge BCXC placed fourth in the junior men’s race behind a trio of U.S. riders in Puerto Rico.

The Tropical MTB Challenge started on Friday, with Quinton Disera winning the opening Short Track XCC of 2022.

Results: 2022 Tropical MTB Challenge XCO (UCI C1) – Salinas, Puerto Rico

Elite Men

1 Diego Alfonso ARIAS CUERVO COL 01:37:55 2 Carter WOODS NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 01:38:17 3 Tyler ORSCHEL CAN 01:38:27 4 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN PURMTB TEAM PUR 01:38:45 5 Andrew L’ESPERANCE CAN 01:40:03 6 Brayden JOHNSON USA 01:40:11 7 Lukas VROUWENVELDER GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM USA 01:40:33 8 Jaime MIRANDA MEX 01:41:41 9 Amando MARTINEZ GALVAN MEX 01:42:10 10 Luis LÓPEZ NOLASCO HON 01:42:42 11 Jacob MORALES ORTEGA PURMTB TEAM PUR 01:43:09 12 Toby HASSETT USA 01:44:05 13 Stephan DAVOUST GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM USA 01:44:27 14 Carlos MIRANDA JAIME MEX 01:44:30 15 Peter DISERA NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 01:45:08 16 Carson BECKETT USA 01:45:09 17 Quinton DISERA CAN 01:45:15 Sean FINCHAM NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN Raphael AUCLAIR PIVOT CYCLES – OTE CAN

Elite Women

1 Kate COURTNEY SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 27 USA 01:33:42 2 Gwendalyn GIBSON NORCO FACTORY TEAM 23 USA 01:34:49 3 Cindy MONTAMBAULT 39 CAN 01:37:39 4 Hannah OTTO 27 USA 01:38:08 5 Kelsey URBAN TEAM 31 24 USA 01:38:28 6 Ruth HOLCOMB 19 USA 01:40:22 7 Emilly JOHNSTON NORCO FACTORY TEAM 20 CAN 01:42:46 8 Haley SMITH 29 CAN 01:44:11 9 Erika Monserrath RODRIGUEZ SUAREZ ZEROUNO FACTORY 23 MEX 01:48:09 10 Tai Lee SMITH 19 USA 01:50:40

Junior Men

1 Cayden PARKER USA 01:23:32 2 Jack SPRANGER USA 01:25:40 3 Brady WHITE USA 01:28:18 4 Cam MCCALLUM CAN 01:29:14 5 Paul BOICHIS FRA 01:30:24

Junior Women