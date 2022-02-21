Carter Woods second at XCO season opener
Cindy Montambault leads Canadian women with podium finish in Puerto RicoPhoto by: Andy Vathis
Carter Woods led a trio of Canadian podium finishers in Sunday’s cross country Olympic race at the Tripical MTB Challenge.
Woods (Norco Factory Team) finished second in the elite men’s XCO at the UCI C1 level event behind Colombia’s Diego Alfonso. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) finished third, 10 seconds behind Woods. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Team) was fifth, putting a third Canadian man in the top-10.
Cindy Montambault raced onto a star-studded elite women’s podium. The Quebec rider finished third behind U.S. duo Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Racing)
Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Racing) and Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Team) finished seventh and eighth in the elite women’s race.
Cam McCallum of Charge BCXC placed fourth in the junior men’s race behind a trio of U.S. riders in Puerto Rico.
The Tropical MTB Challenge started on Friday, with Quinton Disera winning the opening Short Track XCC of 2022.
Results: 2022 Tropical MTB Challenge XCO (UCI C1) – Salinas, Puerto Rico
Elite Men
|
1 Diego Alfonso ARIAS CUERVO
|COL
|01:37:55
|
2 Carter WOODS
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|01:38:17
|
3 Tyler ORSCHEL
|CAN
|01:38:27
|
4 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN
PURMTB TEAM
|PUR
|01:38:45
|
5 Andrew L’ESPERANCE
|CAN
|01:40:03
|
6 Brayden JOHNSON
|USA
|01:40:11
|
7 Lukas VROUWENVELDER
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|USA
|01:40:33
|
8 Jaime MIRANDA
|MEX
|01:41:41
|
9 Amando MARTINEZ GALVAN
|MEX
|01:42:10
|
10 Luis LÓPEZ NOLASCO
|HON
|01:42:42
|
11 Jacob MORALES ORTEGA
PURMTB TEAM
|PUR
|01:43:09
|
12 Toby HASSETT
|USA
|01:44:05
|
13 Stephan DAVOUST
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|USA
|01:44:27
|
14 Carlos MIRANDA JAIME
|MEX
|01:44:30
|
15 Peter DISERA
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|01:45:08
|
16 Carson BECKETT
|USA
|01:45:09
|
17 Quinton DISERA
|CAN
|01:45:15
|
Sean FINCHAM
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|
Raphael AUCLAIR
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
|CAN
Elite Women
|
1 Kate COURTNEY
SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
|27
|USA
|01:33:42
|
2 Gwendalyn GIBSON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|23
|USA
|01:34:49
|
3 Cindy MONTAMBAULT
|39
|CAN
|01:37:39
|
4 Hannah OTTO
|27
|USA
|01:38:08
|
5 Kelsey URBAN
TEAM 31
|24
|USA
|01:38:28
|
6 Ruth HOLCOMB
|19
|USA
|01:40:22
|
7 Emilly JOHNSTON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|20
|CAN
|01:42:46
|
8 Haley SMITH
|29
|CAN
|01:44:11
|
9 Erika Monserrath
RODRIGUEZ SUAREZ
ZEROUNO FACTORY
|23
|MEX
|01:48:09
|
10 Tai Lee SMITH
|19
|USA
|01:50:40
Junior Men
|
1 Cayden PARKER
|USA
|01:23:32
|
2 Jack SPRANGER
|USA
|01:25:40
|
3 Brady WHITE
|USA
|01:28:18
|
4 Cam MCCALLUM
|CAN
|01:29:14
|
5 Paul BOICHIS
|FRA
|01:30:24
Junior Women
|
1 Bailey CIOPPA
|USA
|01:24:40
|
2 Amalia MEDINA FERNANDEZ
|CHI
|01:24:46
|
3 Lauren AGGELER
|USA
|01:25:19
|
4 Makena KELLERMAN
|USA
|01:27:26
|
5 Ava AHLBERG
|USA
|01:28:03