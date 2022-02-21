Home > MTB

Carter Woods second at XCO season opener

Cindy Montambault leads Canadian women with podium finish in Puerto Rico

Carter Woods Albstadt World Cup Photo by: Andy Vathis
February 21, 2022
Carter Woods led a trio of Canadian podium finishers in Sunday’s cross country Olympic race at the Tripical MTB Challenge.

Woods (Norco Factory Team) finished second in the elite men’s XCO at the UCI C1 level event behind Colombia’s Diego Alfonso. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) finished third, 10 seconds behind Woods. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Team) was fifth, putting a third Canadian man in the top-10.

Cindy Montambault raced onto a star-studded elite women’s podium. The Quebec rider finished third behind U.S. duo Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Racing)

Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Racing) and Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Team) finished seventh and eighth in the elite women’s race.

Cam McCallum of Charge BCXC placed fourth in the junior men’s race behind a trio of U.S. riders in Puerto Rico.

The Tropical MTB Challenge started on Friday, with Quinton Disera winning the opening Short Track XCC of 2022.

Results: 2022 Tropical MTB Challenge XCO (UCI C1) – Salinas, Puerto Rico

Elite Men

1 Diego Alfonso ARIAS CUERVO
 COL 01:37:55
2 Carter WOODS
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 01:38:17
3 Tyler ORSCHEL
 CAN 01:38:27
4 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN
PURMTB TEAM
 PUR 01:38:45
5 Andrew L’ESPERANCE
 CAN 01:40:03
6 Brayden JOHNSON
 USA 01:40:11
7 Lukas VROUWENVELDER
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
 USA 01:40:33
8 Jaime MIRANDA
 MEX 01:41:41
9 Amando MARTINEZ GALVAN
 MEX 01:42:10
10 Luis LÓPEZ NOLASCO
 HON 01:42:42

11 Jacob MORALES ORTEGA
PURMTB TEAM
 PUR 01:43:09

12 Toby HASSETT
 USA 01:44:05

13 Stephan DAVOUST
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
 USA 01:44:27

14 Carlos MIRANDA JAIME
 MEX 01:44:30

15 Peter DISERA
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 01:45:08

16 Carson BECKETT
 USA 01:45:09

17 Quinton DISERA
 CAN 01:45:15

Sean FINCHAM
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN

Raphael AUCLAIR
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
 CAN

Elite Women

1 Kate COURTNEY
SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
 27 USA 01:33:42
2 Gwendalyn GIBSON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 23 USA 01:34:49
3 Cindy MONTAMBAULT
 39 CAN 01:37:39
4 Hannah OTTO
 27 USA 01:38:08
5 Kelsey URBAN
TEAM 31
 24 USA 01:38:28
6 Ruth HOLCOMB
 19 USA 01:40:22
7 Emilly JOHNSTON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 20 CAN 01:42:46
8 Haley SMITH
 29 CAN 01:44:11
9 Erika Monserrath
RODRIGUEZ SUAREZ
ZEROUNO FACTORY
 23 MEX 01:48:09
10 Tai Lee SMITH
 19 USA 01:50:40

Junior Men

1 Cayden PARKER
 USA 01:23:32
2 Jack SPRANGER
 USA 01:25:40
3 Brady WHITE
 USA 01:28:18
4 Cam MCCALLUM
 CAN 01:29:14
5 Paul BOICHIS
 FRA 01:30:24

Junior Women

1 Bailey CIOPPA
 USA 01:24:40
2 Amalia MEDINA FERNANDEZ
 CHI 01:24:46
3 Lauren AGGELER
 USA 01:25:19
4 Makena KELLERMAN
 USA 01:27:26
5 Ava AHLBERG
 USA 01:28:03