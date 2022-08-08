Carter Woods third at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Six Canadians race to top-10 finishes in under-23 cross country racePhoto by: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Carter Woods continued his excellent 2022 season with a bronze medal at home in Canada on Sunday. The Norco Factory Team rider led the Canadian under-23 results, finishing third, less than a minute behind dominant Chilean racer Martin Vidaurre.
Woods wasn’t the only Canadian on good pace at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Six u23’s used the home-crowd support to post top-1o finishes across the men’s and women’s racing. Cole Punchard (CHC Armada) in sixth, Owen Clark (CHC Armada) in eighth and Tyler Clark (Canyon Devo) in ninth followed Woods. Roxanne Vermette (Stimulus Orbea) led the u23 Canadian women in eighth. Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) finished 19 seconds later in ninth.
With it being a Canadian World Cup stop, the home team was well represented by 19 under-23s on the start line. Top-10 u23 and Canadian athlete results below.
Results: 2022 XCO World Cup #9 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.
Under-23 Women
|1.
|
BURI Noëlle (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACING)
|1:07:05
|2.
|
MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC)
|1:07:52
+47
|3.
|
CORTINOVIS Sara (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM)
|1:08:50
+1:45
|4.
|
BUZSÁKI Virág (STRÜBY-BIXS TEAM)
|1:10:46
+3:41
|5.
|
QUEIRÓS Raquel (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM)
|1:11:40
+4:35
|6.
|
LACKMAN Lauren
|1:12:00
+4:55
|7.
|
BÖHM Kira
|1:12:26
+5:21
|8.
|
VERMETTE Roxane
|1:13:27
+6:22
|9.
|
JOHNSTON Emilly (NORCO FACTORY TEAM)
|1:13:46
+6:41
|13.
|
POIDEVIN Eva
|1:15:46
+8:41
|16.
|
BRADBURY Nicole
|1:19:47
+12:42
|18.
|
WILLIAMS Emily
|-2
|19.
|
BOUCHARD Lea
|-3
Under-23 Men
|1.
|
VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Martin (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM)
|1:08:31
|2.
|
CAMPOS MOTOS David Domingo (BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC)
|1:09:26
+55
|3.
|
WOODS Carter (NORCO FACTORY TEAM)
|1:09:29
+58
|4.
|
AZZARO Mathis (BMC MTB RACING)
|1:09:55
+1:24
|5.
|
WIEDMANN Luke (THÖMUS MAXON)
|1:10:55
+2:24
|6.
|
PUNCHARD Cole
|1:11:04
+2:33
|7.
|
KAISER Leon Reinhard (TEAM BULLS) L
|1:11:46
+3:15
|8.
|
CLARK Owen
|1:12:19
+3:48
|9.
|
CLARK Tyler
|1:12:21
+3:50
|10.
|
GONEN Gil Ly (TEAMISGAV-ORBEA)
|1:12:39
+4:08
|20.
|
SADESKY Logan
|1:16:05
+7:34
|21.
|
COTE William
|1:16:08
+7:37
|25.
|
RAMSAY Noah
|1:16:46
+8:15
|35.
|
BRUNELLE Zachary
|1:20:16
+11:45
|36.
|
THIBOUTOT Vincent (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE)
|1:21:04
+12:33
|40.
|
ROY Xavier
|-1
|43.
|
CIOTLOS Jack
|-1
|45.
|
BRISEBOIS Hugo
|-1
|48.
|
MALTAIS PILOTE William
|-2