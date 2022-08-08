Carter Woods third at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Carter Woods continued his excellent 2022 season with a bronze medal at home in Canada on Sunday. The Norco Factory Team rider led the Canadian under-23 results, finishing third, less than a minute behind dominant Chilean racer Martin Vidaurre.

Woods wasn’t the only Canadian on good pace at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Six u23’s used the home-crowd support to post top-1o finishes across the men’s and women’s racing. Cole Punchard (CHC Armada) in sixth, Owen Clark (CHC Armada) in eighth and Tyler Clark (Canyon Devo) in ninth followed Woods. Roxanne Vermette (Stimulus Orbea) led the u23 Canadian women in eighth. Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) finished 19 seconds later in ninth.

With it being a Canadian World Cup stop, the home team was well represented by 19 under-23s on the start line. Top-10 u23 and Canadian athlete results below.

Results: 2022 XCO World Cup #9 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Under-23 Women

1. BURI Noëlle (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACING) 1:07:05 2. MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 1:07:52

+47 3. CORTINOVIS Sara (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 1:08:50

+1:45 4. BUZSÁKI Virág (STRÜBY-BIXS TEAM) 1:10:46

+3:41 5. QUEIRÓS Raquel (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM) 1:11:40

+4:35 6. LACKMAN Lauren 1:12:00

+4:55 7. BÖHM Kira 1:12:26

+5:21 8. VERMETTE Roxane 1:13:27

+6:22 9. JOHNSTON Emilly (NORCO FACTORY TEAM) 1:13:46

+6:41 13. POIDEVIN Eva 1:15:46

+8:41 16. BRADBURY Nicole 1:19:47

+12:42 18. WILLIAMS Emily -2 19. BOUCHARD Lea -3

Under-23 Men