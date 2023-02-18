Carter Woods wins Chelva HC XCO in Spain

Carter Woods backed up his u23 win last weekend in La Nucia with another victory this weekend at the Chelva XCO HC in Spain.

Giant Factory Racing’s new signing flew off the line, taking the race to the field. Woods ended up with a 1:26 advantage over second-place finisher, Francesco Barber (Primaflor Mondraker Genius) of Spain. The U.S.A.’s Bjorn Riley (Trek Future Racing) followed in third.

Italy’s Sara Cortinovis (Santa Cruz RockShox) edged out Sofie Pedersen (Willier-Pirreli Factory Team) of Denmark for the u23 women’s race. Matylda Szczecinska (MMR Factory) of Poland rounds out that podium in third.

Elite men’s and women’s racing in Chelva takes place on Sunday.

Travelling to these early season UCI races is important for North American racers to help improve their UCI ranking. That ranking determines placing on the start grid when World Cup racing begins later this spring. Another group of Canadians headed in Puerto Rico for the UCI C1 Clasico de Florida this Sunday.