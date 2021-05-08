Carter Woods wins U23 World Cup in Albstadt!

It was a big day for Canada’s small towns, with two Comox Valley riders earning big results at the Albstadt World Cup.

Carter Woods, Norco Factory Team’s young racer from Cumberland, B.C., stormed to his first World Cup win in the under-23 men’s race. Woods has shown promise since finishing fourth at 2019 XCO junior men’s world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. But the win in Albstadt is an especially moment of redemption for the Canadian. The last time he raced this venue, at a UCI Junior Series race in 2019, he was pushed into the barriers in the final sprint and forced to settle for second.

“It’s pretty special for sure,” said woods after the race. “Last time in Altstadt, I had a rough one, so it felt good to get a clean race. It all unfolded on the second half of the last lap. It was myself and two others, and I laid everything down on the last climb and they weren’t able to stay with me. I just took it smooth down the descent and rolled into the finish. My goal going into the race was to take the win. I had it visualized, and I was prepared. But it still hasn’t really sunk in yet!”

Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) had a great day in Germany as well. The Ontario racer finished 21st in the 132-rider field.

On the Women’s side, Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing), also from the Comox Valley, rode from the back of the start grid all the way up to 18th. It’s a hugely impressive result for the Canadian’s first World Cup appearance.

Marianne Theberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) followed in 31st. While Julianne Sarrazin (44th) and Roxane Vermette (49th) rounded out a strong showing for Canada.

Sunday Showdown

Woods’ phenomenal ride continues a big weekend for for Canada – and Norco Factory Team – in Albstadt. On Friday, Peter Disera sprinted to 7th in the Short Track XCC World Cup, behind Mathieu van der Poel. That puts him on the front row for Sunday’s Elite XCO World Cup. Emily Batty rode into the top 2o for her new Canyon MTB Racing team, while Catharine Pendrel returned to racing three months after giving birth to her first daughter.

While under-23 races weren’t televised anywhere, you can watch Sunday’s racing live on Red Bull TV.

Results – World Cup XCO #1 – Albstadt, Germany

Under-23 Men

1. WOODS Carter (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC) 1:11:49 2. LIST David 1:11:55

+6 3. AVONDETTO Simone (TREK – PIRELLI) 1:12:06

+17 4. ROTH Joel (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) L 1:12:14

+25 5. AMOS Riley 1:12:23

+34 6. BALMER Alexandre (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:12:49

+1:00 7. SCHATTI Luca (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:13:05

+1:16 8. WIEDMANN Luke (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:13:17

+1:28 9. SPENA Fabio (SF-RACING) 1:13:21

+1:32 10. ORR Cameron 1:13:25

+1:36 11. VITTONE Andreas Emanuele (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:13:38

+1:49 12. BAIR Mario (TORPADO URSUS) 1:13:40

+1:51 13. ZANOTTI Juri (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:14:22

+2:33 14. PUNTENER Fabio (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:14:39

+2:50 15. LILLO Dario 1:14:47

+2:58 16. FONTANA Filippo (CS CARABINIERI – CICLI OLYMPIA VITTORIA) 1:15:09

+3:20 17. GLENDE Mats Tubaas 1:15:17

+3:28 18. WALTER Simon 1:15:21

+3:32 19. CHAZALY Louis 1:15:22

+3:33 20. BAUMANN Janis (TREK – PIRELLI) 1:15:24

+3:35 21. HOLMGREN Gunnar (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:15:38

+3:49 22. HEUER Markus 1:15:38

+3:49 23. WRIGHT Cameron (GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM) 1:15:55

+4:06 24. ZALTSMAN Tomer (TEAMISGAV-SPECIALIZED) 1:16:11

+4:22 25. KRAYER Lennart-Jan 1:16:17

+4:28

Under-23 Women