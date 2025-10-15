Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck crash out of Rampage early

Two of the most deserving riders won’t get a chance to drop in for the women’s competition at Red Bull Rampage this week. Canada’s Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck both sustained injuries in crashes during a windy practice Tuesday. Neither will be able to continue their week in Utah.

Brown is one of the driving forces behind getting women into Rampage at all. The 34-year-old B.C. rider has led the progression of women’s free ride for years, gaining entry to events like Proving Ground, hosting her own event – Dark Horse – in Revelstoke, and helping create Red Bull Formation, the pre-cursor to the women’s competition at Red Bull Rampage.

Brown was airlifted off the Rampage course on Tuesday after a crash during practice. The Canadian posted a brief update to fans, saying “Luckily I only have a broken tibial plateau, no drama.”

Verbeeck, also a leading force in progressing the women’s free ride movement, crashed Tuesday as well. The Canadian had checked off the feature that took her out of Formation in 2022.

Verbeeck got slightly off line, sending her slamming hard into the red Utah dirt (er, rocks). The result is a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a pneumothorax.

“This line was going to be really fun and I am bummed to miss out on the fun,” Verbeeck updated after her crash. “I’ll be up watching my gals though cuz there are lots of cool lines up there. Just another bump on this crazy road.”

Verbeeck finished fourth at Red Bull Rampage in 2024. That earned her an automatic invite to this year’s event. She also competed at Red Bull Hardline in Wales earlier this season.

2025 Red Bull Rampage live stream

The women’s competition at Red Bull Rampage is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16. It is broadcast free on Red Bull TV, starting at 9:30 a.m. (PST). The men’s competition takes place Saturday, Oct. 18 starting at 9:00 a.m. (PST) and is also free to watch live on Red Bull TV.

With Brown and Verbeeck out, Georgia Astle and Kirsten van Horne are the remaining Canadians in the women’s competition.