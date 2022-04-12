Casey Brown hits massive DarkFest step up

DarkFest is back for another year of insanely huge jumps and, for the first time ever, there’s a solid group of women on their bikes in South Africa. This includes Revelstoke, B.C.’s Casey Brown.

All the riders are working their way through the features on the 2022 DarkFest course, piecing together the track feature by giant feature. Brown was part of a train of women hitting the massive DarkFest step up on Tuesday. The Canadian drops in with Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, Chelsea Kimball, CJ Selig and Veronique Sandler.

Its so amazing to see this all-star list of women’s freeriders taking the sport to the next level at one of, if not the biggest venues in the world.

The step up isn’t the only feature in action. Chelsea Kimball aired the final two “Rocket Launcher” doubles at the end of the course behind Sam Reynolds.

Casey Brown and Veronique Sandler followed Kaos Seagrave, Kade Edwards and Sam Hodgson into the step up, too.

DarkFest continues all week in South Africa. Stay tuned for more from the outsized South African event.