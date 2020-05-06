Casey Brown breaks down barriers in “Forward”

Casey Brown has progressed the sport of mountain biking more than most other riders. Progression in mountain biking means different things to different riders, but Brown has pushed forward on numerous fronts throughout her career.

Progression has seen Brown taking on an all-male field in her quest to become the first female competitor at Red Bull Rampage. It didn’t work out in 2019, but Brown bounced back. Before she was back on the bike, she was at Red Bull Formation, helping show the next generation of female freeriders the path forward.

Brown has spent years blazing that path. From downhill and enduro racing to her freeride and big mountain riding at home surrounding Revelstoke, B.C., Brown has been quietly but relentlessly progressing her sport.

What does progression look like from Brown’s perspective? Moving Forward.

Casey Brown Forward

From Dakine:

Progression means different things to different people. For Casey Brown, it is breaking barriers, having a willingness to fail, and being scared but doing it anyway. From her humble roots as a child in NZ, to moving to Canada and rising to become one of the best riders in the world, Casey’s unique life story exemplifies what progression is all about. What does progression mean to you? For us, progression is…Casey Brown.

Filmed By Peter Jamison & Tyler Malay

Additional footage provided by Chad Christensen and Caleb Ely

Edited by Tyler Malay

Directed by Gabe Schroder

Music East Point by Rambutan Jam Band

Intro voice over by Cam McCaul