“Honk if you Freeride” – Casey Brown’s road trip to Red Bull Formation

Red Bull Formation is here for another year and stoke levels are at an all-time high. Join Casey Brown and a big crew of riders, including young B.C. shredder Lucy van Eesteren, as they prepare, then road trip down to Utah for the women’s freeride sessions.

How do you get ready for a freeride session in the U.S.? With some of Canada’s most iconic spots. Farwell Canyon, Revelstoke, and a big airbag session. Then, of course, Utah.

Casey Brown: Honk If You Freeride Ep.1 – I Gotta Get Biking Now

From Casey Brown:

“A short film documenting a fun trip from Canada to Utah!”

Filmed and produced by @marthagmedia

Sponsored by Mons Royale

Riders

Casey Brown

Robin Goomes

Haznationbikes

Martha Gill

Lucy Van Eesteran

Cami Nogueira

Brett Rheeder