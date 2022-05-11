“Honk if you Freeride” – Casey Brown’s road trip to Red Bull Formation
Canadian and friends head southPhoto by: Casey Brown / YouTube
Red Bull Formation is here for another year and stoke levels are at an all-time high. Join Casey Brown and a big crew of riders, including young B.C. shredder Lucy van Eesteren, as they prepare, then road trip down to Utah for the women’s freeride sessions.
How do you get ready for a freeride session in the U.S.? With some of Canada’s most iconic spots. Farwell Canyon, Revelstoke, and a big airbag session. Then, of course, Utah.
Casey Brown: Honk If You Freeride Ep.1 – I Gotta Get Biking Now
From Casey Brown:
“A short film documenting a fun trip from Canada to Utah!”
Filmed and produced by @marthagmedia
Sponsored by Mons Royale
Riders
Casey Brown
Robin Goomes
Haznationbikes
Martha Gill
Lucy Van Eesteran
Cami Nogueira
Brett Rheeder