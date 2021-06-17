Casey Brown runner up in first Crankworx event of 2021

After a spectacular opening evening of huge whips, racing proper got underway with Thursday’s Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck in Austria.

The Canadians were out in force, with Casey Brown taking home her first Crankworx medal of 2021. The Revelstoke, B.C. rider finished second in the Pro Women’s category after a showdown with Australian Harriet Burbidge-Smith.

Over two runs, Burbidge-Smith edged out Brown by just 0.349 seconds.

“It was perfect,” said the Aussie rider. “This is one of my favourite tracks to ride Slalom on. The corners at the end were a little tricky sometimes, but once you got in the flow of it it felt really good. My last two runs on both sides, I just felt perfect, so I think I got the hang of it pretty good. It wasn’t too bad in the dry conditions, it was more just keeping yourself cool and hydrated.”

Vaea Verbeeck of Vernon, B.C. was fourth and Whistler’s Georgia Astle eighth in the Pro Women’s event.

“The vibe is so good,” Burbidge-Smith added of the family reunion atmosphere among athletes on site. “It’s great to be on the other side of the world right now and make the most of being here. I’m trying to get in as many rides as I can.”

Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck – Women’s Gold Medal

On the men’s side, there was a fierce showdown between Crankworx specialist Thomas Slavik and Pivot’s World Cup / Enduro World Series / anything on wheels specialist Ed Masters.

Masters, who upset Slalom veteran Kyle Strait early on in the bracket, looked on track to win. After a tight first run, Masters ended up ending his own day. Missing the final gate before the finish line, Masters’ handed the win to Slavik.

Pro Men's Dual Slalom Podium. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Pro Women's Dual Slalom Podium. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Thomas Slavik gets low for traction. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Ed Masters advancing to the final. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx

Canada’s favourite in the event, Vernon’s Bas van Steenbergen, also missed a gate, exiting out in the round of eight to Masters’ Pivot teammate Bernard Kerr. Van Steenbergen would end up fifth overall. Jackson Goldstone put in a solid effort in 12th. Lucas Cruz (23rd) and Magnus Manson (31st) had good results in the massive 51-rider Pro Men’s field.

Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck – Men’s Gold Medal

Next up is Thursday’s RockShox Pump Track Challenge. Racing continues Friday with the Dual Speed and Slalom.