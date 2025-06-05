Cat nearly causes crash at MTB race in Philippines—but it could’ve been worse

There are near misses, and then there are moments where time slows down and a cat explodes into the frame. That’s what happened to a mountain bike racer in Bukidnon, Philippines on May 25, just seconds from the finish line. A cat darted across the road, seemingly out of nowhere, forcing the rider into a lightning-fast manoeuvre to avoid what would’ve been a brutal crash—for both parties.

The whole thing was caught on video and has since made the rounds on social media, mostly because the save was so good. You can see the rider jolt sideways, avoid the animal and somehow still cross the line upright. No one—not even the cat—was harmed.

It’s a rare moment of grace in a sport that’s anything but gentle. But it’s also a stark contrast to one of cycling’s darker stories.

A different kind of impact

In 2023, professional road cyclist Antonio Tiberi was fined €4,000 and suspended by his team, Trek-Segafredo, after admitting to shooting a neighbour’s cat in San Marino. The animal, a family pet belonging to tourism minister Federico Pedini Amati, was reportedly loved by his three-year-old daughter.

Tiberi said he was “testing out” an air rifle. He shot the cat in the head.

The fallout was immediate. The court ruling sparked international outrage. Trek suspended Tiberi for 20 days and donated his forfeited salary to animal welfare groups. The Italian apologized publicly, calling his actions “tremendously stupid,” and said he would donate race winnings and volunteer with animal protection organizations.

But the damage was done. While one rider this week reacted instinctively to preserve life—even in the middle of competition—another chose to end one for no reason at all.

It’s just a cat, until it isn’t

Whether you’re racing downhill, riding to work, or testing out a new air rifle, how you treat animals says a lot about who you are. The Bukidnon racer? Quick reflexes, no hesitation. The cat lived. The crowd cheered.

The other story? That one still leaves a bad taste.

There are lots of ways to make headlines in cycling. Not all of them are worth repeating.