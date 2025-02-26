Catching up with Canadian champion Leandre Bouchard

Canadian XCO champion Leandre Bouchard kicked off his season with a stellar performance at the Tropical Mountain Bike Challenge in Puerto Rico, proving that even in the off-season, he’s a force to be reckoned with. For Bouchard, the race was a mix of vacation vibes and serious preparation—a way to test his fitness while soaking up some sun.

“It’s kind of a mixed feeling of vacation and racing,” Bouchard said. “It’s really enjoyable.”

But don’t let the laid-back atmosphere fool you. Despite taking a more relaxed training approach this winter, he still came out on top, showing that his hard work is already paying off as he builds toward the World Cup season.

Training smarter, not harder

So, what’s his secret? According to Bouchard, having fun in training has been a game-changer.

“I’ve been really great training-wise,” he explained. “I have a lighter approach, more relaxed, and I’m having more fun in my training. That actually makes me train more because I enjoy it.”

This winter, he’s mixed up his training with ski touring, track cycling and pump track sessions, taking advantage of his new training base in Bromont, Quebec. The variety has kept him motivated, and it’s already showing in his numbers.

“In January, I was hitting the same power targets I was doing in August and September last year,” he revealed. “I knew I was in the build-up toward my best performances of last summer.”

A familiar battle

The Puerto Rico race felt like a sunny version of a deep-field Canada Cup for Bouchard, as he went head-to-head with fellow Canadians Tyler Orschel and Carter Woods. The three pushed each other throughout the race, but in the end, Bouchard took the win.

“It felt a bit like a Canada Cup, just way more sunny,” he joked.

While this win was a strong start, Bouchard’s real focus is on the bigger races ahead. His main targets for the season include the national championships. He’ll also be heading to the World Cups in Brazil in Araxa in April. Then he’ll probably compete in one European World Cup and at Mont Sainte Anne.

His trip to Puerto Rico wasn’t just about early-season racing—it was also a strategic move to earn UCI points for World Cup short track racing.

“I wanted to be part of the short track races at the World Cups, so I needed to secure some points in the ranking,” he explained.

With Brazil next on the calendar, Bouchard will head home to Canada before making the trip south again. One thing’s for sure: he’s off to a strong start, and the season is just getting started.