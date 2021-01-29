Catharine Pendrel announces birth of her first daughter

Canadian Olympic medallist Catharine Pendrel announced the birth of her first child this week. Pendrel and husband Keith Wilson welcomed their daughter, Dara Wilson to the world in Kamloops.

Pendrel shared photos of Dara, herself and Keith while still in the hospital, where all are looking happy and healthy.

Pendrel announced her pregnancy back in September 2020, when she revealed why she would not be racing a postponed 2020 mountain bike world championships later that fall.

The three-time Olympian has shared that she intends to return to competition on time for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Pendrel won a bronze medal in the women’s cross country mountain bike race the last time the Olympics were held, back in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pendrel will race the 2021 season with Clif Pro Team. While she has not announced her own plans after 2021, it will be her last with Clif. The longstanding elite women’s squad, which started as Luna Pro Team, revealed that 2021 will be its final season. That will end Clif’s 20-year run during which it was consistently ranked among the top international mountain bike teams.

Congratulations to Catharine and Keith from everyone at Canadian Cycling Magazine!