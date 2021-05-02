Catharine Pendrel celebrates International Women’s MTB Day

May 1 is International Women’s Mountain Bike Day. To mark the occasion, Shimano’s hitting the trails with three of the best riders around.

Catharine Pendrel, Olympic medallist and multiple-time XCO world champion, is returning to cross country racing after the birth of her first daughter. Not far from Pendrel’s Kamloops home, Lucy Van Eesteren is rapidly ticking off some of the Sea-to-Sky regions hardest features and biggest jumps. Just south of the border, Crankworx regular Kialani Hines finds flow and speed on all kinds of trails and bikes.

Watch Shimano’s video below to hear what motivates each of these three riders in their mountain biking adventures.

Celebrate International Women’s MTB Day

What’s Shimano say about this trio of stars?

The first Saturday of May marks International Women’s Mountain Biking Day, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with some inspirational lady shredders! Join Shimano, Kialani Hines, Lucy Van Eesteren, and Catherine Pendrel in honoring the community of women who share the stoke of mountain biking. Get inspired and go ride!

Bonus: here’s a video of Van Eesteren hitting the infamous Dynamite Roll on Vancouver’s North Shore. Huge!