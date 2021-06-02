Catharine Pendrel wins her first race of 2021

Catharine Pendrel rode to her first race win of 2021 on Wednesday in the Südtirol Trophy. The Italian XCO race in Valle di Casies is also the Canadian Olympian’s first win as a mother. The win is a remarkable achievement for Pendrel, who gave birth to her first daughter early in 2021.

Stepping stone to Tokyo

“I’m happy to have shown myself that I can come back so strong after motherhood. Now I continue to work towards the World Cup and the Tokyo Games, where I hope to have another day to remember,” Pendrel told event organizers after the race. “It was a really tough race, longer than what we are used to but on a really beautiful course. In my career I have raced little in Italy, judging by this race I should do it much more. I’m fresh off the main block of work this season and didn’t really know what to expect today.”

Pendrel was joined on the podium by fellow Canadian Sandra Walter (Liv), who rode a late-race surge to finish second. Chiara Teocchi (Trinity Racing MTB) finished third ahead of Eva Lechner (Trinx Factory Team) and Martina Berta (Santa Cruz FSA Pro Team).

Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) placed 7th in Valle di Casies after leading on the opening lap. Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE)

Holmgren top 10 in elite men’s race

The elite men’s race was won by Specialized’s World Cup winner, Gerhard Kerschbaumer. Ontario’s Gunnar Holmgren had an excellent race in Italy. The Pivot Cycles-OTE rider finished one spot off the podium in sixth, behind Russia’s Anton Sintsov.

Internazionali d’Italia Series – Round #4 – Valle de Casies

You can watch highlights from Südtirol Trophy, the fourth event in the Internazionali d’Italia series above.

If you’re crunched for time, elite women’s racing starts at the 7:30 mark.