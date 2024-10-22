Celebrating custom frame builders; the bikes of Bespoked

Bespoked is Europe’s biggest handmade bike show, a bi-annual event that brings together the finest custom bicycles and their creators. For over 13 years, it’s been a space where the public, industry pros and press meet to see innovative, one-of-a-kind bikes. More than just a showcase, Bespoked is dedicated to keeping the art of frame building alive and thriving, supporting small, independent makers who are crafting some of the best rides in the world. It’s where passion and craftsmanship collide in a celebration of cycling culture.

This event took place in the Dresden airport with over 130 indie brands showing off the latest in bike craftsmanship. Here is just a tiny sampling of the incredible, lovingly hand-crafted rides.