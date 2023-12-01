Ceramic Speed finally found a way to make Transmission more expensive

If you were worried that your new SRAM XX Transmission with power meter (approx. $3,350 in Canada) wasn’t properly showing off just how much money you’re willing to spend on a bike, that there really is no limit to how far you’ll go to have an ever-so-slightly more enviable bike, Ceramic Speed is finally here to help.

The pricey pulley wheel brand just launched its OSPW X system for SRAM Eagle AXS Transmission. That bundle of letters and alloy adds another $669.o0 (not a joke) to your T-Type drivetrain.

What does OSPW (Oversized Pulley Wheel) do for you? Ceramic Speed claims the 14t/20t pulley wheel combo is more efficient, like its other OSPW offerings for the road. But it also has a new ADR (Active Debris Remover) system. What is an Active Debris Remover, you say? “A unique dust cover design that sits safely anchored in a recess in the pulley wheel … paired with a plated groove structure that surrounds the dust cover and dynamically extracts debris from the pulley wheel while it’s rotating.” So, basically, it stops the little holes SRAM built into its pulley wheels from filling with gunk. Definitely nice. But $669.00 nice? That’s up to you to decide.

The dust covers also prevent objects from getting lodged into the holes SRAM left in the pulley wheels. While the top-end XX pulley wheels account for this by letting the teeth turn independently of the bearing, Ceramic Speed’s decided it would be better if nothing could get lodged in there in the first place.

While pricey, this OSBP X system does come in two colours. The dust cover is either silver or black. It is also reasonably priced compared to some of Ceramic Speed’s other offerings. It is almost exactly one third the price of the brand’s 3D Printed Hollow Ti Oil Slick PVD OSPW for road bike drivetrains. Put in that context, the T-Type option is a bargain.